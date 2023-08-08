Headlines

'Dravid was world-class player but he doesn't deserve...':Ex-PAK star takes a dig at India head coach

The former Pakistani cricketer and full-time cricket experts has even named an ideal replacement for Rahul Dravid.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

Rahul Dravid may face criticism for India's bold choices if Hardik Pandya and his team suffer a hat-trick of defeats against the West Indies in their final leg of the multi-format tour on Tuesday. In the absence of experienced players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India was outplayed by the West Indies in the first two matches of the five-game T20I series in the Caribbean. This marks the first time since 2016 that the Men In Blue have lost consecutive matches against the West Indies.

With India on the verge of a historic series defeat in the Caribbean, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has launched a scathing attack on Indian head coach Dravid. At a time when India is experimenting in the ODI World Cup year, Kaneria has criticized the Men In Blue for their lack of intent in the T20Is. Kaneria also suggests that Dravid should not coach the Indian team in the shortest format. The former Pakistani cricketer and full-time cricket experts has even named an ideal replacement for Dravid in Team India.

"Why is this Indian team not showing enough intent? Hardik Pandya has achieved a lot of success with Gujarat Titians because of Ashish Nehra's presence. India must show more intent in T20Is, and a coach plays a big role in that. Rahul Dravid, no doubt, was a world-class player, but Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s. He is very slow. On the other hand, you see Ashish Nehra constantly do something and pass on messages in the field. I think he should get an opportunity," Kaneria said.

Kaneria criticized Sanju Samson for his lack of runs in the five-match series. Despite being pitted against wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, Samson is currently functioning solely as a specialist batter in the T20Is. Unfortunately, Samson's performance has been underwhelming, with an average of 9.50 and only 19 runs scored in the initial T20Is of the series. Kaneria, who had previously expressed his support for Samson, now acknowledges that the power-hitter has been unable to capitalize on the opportunities presented to him in the white-ball leg.

"India rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli so that they could give others a chance, as many have complained that a few players haven't had enough opportunities. Now that India have played them, when are you going to score runs, Sanju Samson? He has had enough chances now. I was among the people who supported him and wanted him to get consistent opportunities. However, he hasn't made the most of these chances," Kaneria added.

READ| Asia Cup 2023: PCB appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector for men's national team

