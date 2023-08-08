Asia Cup 2023: PCB appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector for men's national team

Inzamam, who served as the chief selector from 2016 to 2019, is embarking on his second term during a crucial period for the Pakistan cricket team

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has been reappointed as the chief selector of the national men's selection committee. The position had been left vacant since Haroon Rasheed resigned as chief selector last month.

The selection committee, consisting of team director Mickey Arthur, head coach Grant Bradburn, and secretary Hasan Cheema, will be responsible for handpicking the senior men's team as well as the Pakistan Shaheens.

Inzamam, who served as the chief selector from 2016 to 2019, is embarking on his second term during a crucial period for the Pakistan cricket team. His immediate focus lies in announcing the squad for the upcoming three-ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, commencing on August 22. Following this, the ODI Asia Cup awaits. Inzamam will unveil both squads during a press conference scheduled for August 10.

Having previously assumed the responsibility of naming the squad for the 2019 World Cup as the chief selector, Inzamam now faces the task of assembling the team for the 2023 ODI World Cup. This prestigious tournament is set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19.

"I had a good run in the last tenure," Inzamam said. "We had famous victories with the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 being the highlight, but my most important achievement is that around 70 to 80 per cent of the cricketers - selected back then - form the core of today's sides. That team was in transition, but this team is stable and I would not face the same challenges.

"Heading a selection committee is already a tough job in Pakistan, but it is going to be more challenging this time with the ACC Men's Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup around the corner followed by the tour of Australia. But, I know I can deliver in this role and I will try to do better than I did the last time. Despite the paucity of time, we will announce the best possible sides."

Inzamam was recently appointed to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) cricket technical committee, along with Mohammad Hafeez. The committee is headed by Misbah-ul-Haq. One of the committee's responsibilities was to appoint the national selection committees. However, the PCB clarified that the decision to appoint the chief selector was made by the board's chairman, Zaka Ashraf, rather than the committee itself.

Although the position in the cricket technical committee was voluntary, the chief selector will receive compensation. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed ESPNcricinfo that they will soon announce a replacement for Inzamam in the technical committee.

