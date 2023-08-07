Meet MS Dhoni’s ex-manager, friend and the man behind Thalla’s success

Arun Pandey founded Rhiti Group. His company played a pivotal role in managing the career of one of the most iconic cricketers in the world, MS Dhoni.

Former India captain and CSK player MS Dhoni is among the wealthy cricketers of India. He doesn’t only earn from cricket but has various business investments including Garuda Aerospace, Khatabook, Cars 24, 7InkBrews, Hotel Mahi Residency, HomeLane, Shaka Harry and more.

Dhoni has been the most successful captain in the history of Indian Cricket, he has led the Indian side to victory in all three renowned ICC tournaments: the ICC World T20, World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

According to ABPnews, Dhoni reportedly has a net worth of Rs 1,040 crores, which is slightly less than Sachin tendulkar which is estimated to be Rs 1,340 crore. Dhoni’s his total IPL earnings till date are Rs 176 crore.

Who was the manager of MS Dhoni?

Arun Pandey, the man behind Dhoni’s success. Arun is Dhoni’s friend and ex-manager. He identifies himself as MS Dhoni's "friend, supporter, and family member." He is the founder of Rhiti Group.

“With sports in my soul, I founded Rhiti Group, an integrated sports and entertainment conglomerate in 2007, to make sports and entertainment an indispensable part of daily life. My contributory travails in image consultation and brand management services have revolutionised sports and celebrity management in India,” Pandey writes on LinkedIn platform.

Saina Nehwal, a star in badminton, as well as cricketers on Team India including Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Pragyan Ojha, and RP Singh were once represented by Rhiti Group.

Arun Pandey is a native of Varanasi. He is a left arm spinner and he even participated in state-level cricket for Uttar Pradesh. He earned his education at the esteemed Banaras Hindu University.

According to a report from ET, Pandey spent some time working for the music and film studio T-Series, which served as his launching pad. In 2007, Dhoni authorised Pandey to speak with potential sponsors on his behalf. According to the magazine ET, Pandey reportedly made four agreements worth a combined Rs 13.5 crore. Dhoni earned roughly Rs 25 crore from an additional 15 transactions at the time.

Pandey was also the co-producer of this Dhoni biopic. According to reports, Dhoni and Pandey have parted ways when it comes to business interests.