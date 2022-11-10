Dravid given a break, VVS Laxman to coach Team India on New Zealand tour: Report

File Photo

Following it's semi-final loss to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Team India will play against New Zealand in a six-match white-ball series beginning November 18.

Team India members are not expected to return to the country for such a short period of time and may instead fly to Australia's neighboring country. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have all been rested for the New Zealand tour. For the T20I series, Hardik Pandya will take over and will be backed by Rishabh Pant.

Apart from several senior players, the coaching staff led by Rahul Dravid has also been granted a break. According to The Times of India, Dravid and his staff have been granted a much-needed break following the T20 World Cup.

VVS Laxman, who has done the job in Dravid's absence in the past 5 months, will once again don the head coach's hat.

"The support staff of the Indian team in the ongoing T20 World Cup-head coach Rahul Dravid, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour will return to India after the tournament to take a well-deserved break after being on the road for the past couple of months. They will then go for the Bangladesh tour with Team India. Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting coach) and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling coach) will be with Laxman as support staff of the Indian team there," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI.

Laxman first replaced Dravid during the Ireland tour. He also coached the team in the first Twenty20 International against England. He returned for the Zimbabwe tour as well as the ODI series against South Africa at home.

Laxman had also joined Team India before the Asia Cup began. Dravid recovered from COVID-19 in time and rejoined the team before the tournament's first game against Pakistan.

Dravid and his coaching staff will resume their duties following the Bangladesh series. Senior players will also return for the Bangladesh tour, which is set to begin on December 4.

READ| Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif makes fun of Team India after its loss against England in World Cup