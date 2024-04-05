'Don't test...': Shaheen Afridi's cryptic Instagram post goes viral after losing Pakistan captaincy to Babar Azam

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi posted a cryptic story on his official Instagram account after being replaced by Babar Azam as the captain of the Pakistan T20I team.

Before the T20 World Cup 2024, there is a big change in Pakistan's leadership. Babar Azam, who previously stepped down as captain after the ODI World Cup 2023, is back as the white-ball skipper. He takes over from fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who led Pakistan in one series against New Zealand, which they lost 1-4.

As per reports, Shaheen Afridi was unhappy with sudden change in captaincy and had talks with the team management. Afridi later posted a cryptic video on his Instagram, hinting at his feelings.

'Never ever put me in a position where I have to show you how cruel and ruthless I can be. Don’t test my patience. Because I might be the kindest and sweetest person you’ve ever met, but once I reach my limit, you’ll see me do the things that no one thought I was capable of doing,' said the reel posted by Afridi on his story.

In the Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL 2024), Afridi's Lahore Qalandars struggled, finishing at the bottom with just one win. However, Afridi performed well as a bowler, ending as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the season. Currently, Pakistan players are training to prepare for upcoming series against New Zealand, Ireland, and England, as well as the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.