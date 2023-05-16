Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

DNA Verified: Does Virat Kohli’s restaurant One8 Commune serve pasta worth Rs 45,000? Know truth

RCB captain and Team India star player Virat Kohli owns a chain of restaurants called One8 Commune, which allegedly sells a pasta dish worth Rs 45,000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 07:29 PM IST

DNA Verified: Does Virat Kohli’s restaurant One8 Commune serve pasta worth Rs 45,000? Know truth
DNA Verified: Does Virat Kohli’s restaurant One8 Commune serve pasta worth Rs 45,000?

IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, apart from being a star player for Team India, also owns a chain of high-end restaurants called One8 Commune. One8 Commune has many exclusive and delicious dishes on the menu, but one cheese pasta stands out.

There is a very widely spread claim on social media that Virat Kohli’s restaurant One8 Commune serves a white sauce pasta worth Rs 45,000. This claim left many netizens shocked and drove a lot of people to the popular restaurant in Pune and Delhi’s Aerocity.

The pasta in question is a white sauce and cheese pasta which is prepared in front of the customers upon order. The cheese wheel pasta also has vodka and veggies in it, but still doesn’t justify its rumoured price of Rs 45,000.

Fact Check: Does Virat Kohli’s restaurant serve Rs 45,000 pasta?

The viral claim about Virat Kohli’s restaurant serving pasta is completely false. The dish in question – a cheese wheel pasta – costs about Rs 900 apart from GST. The pasta dish from One8 Commune doesn’t cost Rs 45,000, as claimed by many food bloggers.

This whopping cost of the pasta was mainly reported because of the cost of the massive 12 kg cheese wheel. It is reported that the cheese wheel alone is worth Rs 40,000 but has the capacity to prepare hundreds of the said dishes.

The One8 Commune pasta is served in the Pune and Delhi Aerocity outlets, and costs Rs 900, as confirmed by the restaurant menu available on DineOut and Zomato. The viral claim had included the cheese wheel price in the dish price, hence the Rs 45,000 claim.

Virat Kohli is currently the captain of IPL team RCB, and is competing to win the IPL trophy for the first time. Apart from One8 Commune, Virat Kohli owns other luxury restaurants across the country, as well as many other business ventures.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel, who is also producer and event organiser
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 result to be declared shortly at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.