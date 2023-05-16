DNA Verified: Does Virat Kohli’s restaurant One8 Commune serve pasta worth Rs 45,000? Know truth

DNA Verified: Does Virat Kohli’s restaurant One8 Commune serve pasta worth Rs 45,000?

IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, apart from being a star player for Team India, also owns a chain of high-end restaurants called One8 Commune. One8 Commune has many exclusive and delicious dishes on the menu, but one cheese pasta stands out.

There is a very widely spread claim on social media that Virat Kohli’s restaurant One8 Commune serves a white sauce pasta worth Rs 45,000. This claim left many netizens shocked and drove a lot of people to the popular restaurant in Pune and Delhi’s Aerocity.

The pasta in question is a white sauce and cheese pasta which is prepared in front of the customers upon order. The cheese wheel pasta also has vodka and veggies in it, but still doesn’t justify its rumoured price of Rs 45,000.

Fact Check: Does Virat Kohli’s restaurant serve Rs 45,000 pasta?

The viral claim about Virat Kohli’s restaurant serving pasta is completely false. The dish in question – a cheese wheel pasta – costs about Rs 900 apart from GST. The pasta dish from One8 Commune doesn’t cost Rs 45,000, as claimed by many food bloggers.

This whopping cost of the pasta was mainly reported because of the cost of the massive 12 kg cheese wheel. It is reported that the cheese wheel alone is worth Rs 40,000 but has the capacity to prepare hundreds of the said dishes.

The One8 Commune pasta is served in the Pune and Delhi Aerocity outlets, and costs Rs 900, as confirmed by the restaurant menu available on DineOut and Zomato. The viral claim had included the cheese wheel price in the dish price, hence the Rs 45,000 claim.

Virat Kohli is currently the captain of IPL team RCB, and is competing to win the IPL trophy for the first time. Apart from One8 Commune, Virat Kohli owns other luxury restaurants across the country, as well as many other business ventures.