Cricket

Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings - All you need to know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will begin on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to kick off on March 22 at Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defend their championship. The schedule for the initial 21 matches was revealed a month ahead of the tournament, with additional dates to follow. DC will open its campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 23, marking the first day game of the season at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Stay tuned for the complete schedule as it gets unveiled. Here is the IPL 2024 schedule for DC: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Mohali, March 23 - 3:30 PM IST Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Jaipur, March 28 - 7:30 PM IST Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Visakhapatnam, March 31 - 7:30 PM IST Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Visakhapatnam, April 3 - 7:30 PM IST Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai, April 7 - 3:30 PM IST

