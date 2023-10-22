Daryl Mitchell breaks 48-year Kiwi drought, scores century in IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 match

Daryl Mitchell once again showcased his reliability as New Zealand's middle-order linchpin, reaching a remarkable milestone by smashing his maiden ODI World Cup century in a high-stakes top-of-the-table clash against India in Dharamsala.

This century also etched Mitchell's name in the history books as only the second New Zealand batsman to achieve a World Cup century against India. The previous Kiwi to accomplish this feat was Glenn Turner, who scored an unbeaten 114 against India back in 1975 in Manchester. Despite numerous hundreds scored by New Zealand batsmen in World Cups since then, none had managed to replicate the feat against India. Daryl Mitchell's stellar performance was not only his first World Cup century but also his fifth in the ODI format.

The Rajasthan Royals player had been in top form during the 2023 World Cup, previously scoring 48 against the Netherlands in Hyderabad and a crucial unbeaten 89 against Bangladesh on a spin-friendly pitch in Chennai. As Mitchell raised his bat to celebrate his century, the dressing room was on its feet, acknowledging the outstanding effort of this seasoned middle-order batter who has consistently delivered for the Black Caps over the last two years.

Batting at No. 4, Daryl Mitchell partnered with Rachin Ravindra when New Zealand found themselves struggling at 19 for 2 in the eighth over. India's bowling attack, missing Hardik Pandya, appeared dominant as Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami dismissed the Kiwi openers, Devon Conway and Will Young.

However, Mitchell and Ravindra displayed patience before shifting gears, and wresting control from the Indian bowlers. Their partnership reached the 100-run mark in 102 balls, eventually culminating in a third-wicket partnership of 159 runs, a record high for New Zealand in World Cup matches against India.

The dynamic pair prevented the Indian spinners from settling into any rhythm, particularly taking on Kuldeep Yadav. Mitchell targeted Kuldeep, smashing two sixes within the spinner's initial three overs, executing a flawless strategy to counter India's spin threat in the middle overs.

Daryl Mitchell's century featured four sixes and seven boundaries, sealing his remarkable performance. However, his partner, the young Rachin Ravindra, who had previously scored a century against England in his World Cup debut in Ahmedabad on October 5, narrowly missed out on his second century, eventually departing for 75, courtesy of a dismissal by Mohammed Shami.