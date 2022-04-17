CSK vs GT IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in India

In match 29 of the IPL, we will witness a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Chennai Super Kings are at the bottom of thee points table and Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points table.
Chennai Super Kings didn't have the best of the starts to their IPL 2022 campaign as they lost their 4 initial games but they came back strongly during their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore whereas Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points table with winning 4 IPL games out of 5.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans start?
The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be played on April 17 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be held at the MCA Stadium, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.