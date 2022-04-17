CSK vs GT IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in India

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans start?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be played on April 17 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be held at the MCA Stadium, Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

