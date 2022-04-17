CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022

Dream 11 CSK vs GT

Match 29 of the IPL will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Ravindra Jadeja leads Chennai Super Kings whereas Hardik Pandya is the captain of Gujarat Titans in this year's IPL.

Gujarat Titans are the team that has looked the best during this year's IPL and they have won 4 IPL games out of 5 this year whereas Chennai Super Kings lost its 1st four IPL games but won its previous IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Dream11 Prediction – CSK vs GT– IPL 2022

CSK vs GT Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batters: Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill (C), Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (VC)

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

SRH vs PBKS My Dream11 Playing XI

MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill (C), Abhinav Manohar, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (VC), Dwayne Bravo, M. Theekshana, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will occur at the MCA Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, April 17, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.