IPL 2022: CSK under Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy lose third consecutive game, PBKS win by 54 runs

This is only the second time since 2018 CSK has been bowled out.

Something is surely not working under Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lose their third consecutive game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. In match 11 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the clash by 54 runs. This is only the second time since 2018 CSK has been bowled out.

Liam Livingstone's 60-run knock off 32 balls had helped Punjab to reach 180/8 in 20 overs and they surely defend their total with ease. Spinner Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowler as he took three wickets while Livingstone's form continued with the ball as well as he claimed two wickets. Debutant Vaibhav Arora also took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith and Arshdeep Singh all took a wicket each.

Talking about CSK batter, they fell like a pack of cards. Barring Shivam Dube's 57 off 30 balls, and MS Dhoni's (23 off 28) cameo, the other batters could not do much. Robin Uthappa (13 off 10) and Ambati Rayudu (13 off 21) were the other batters who managed to put some runs on the board, while the others all were dismissed in single digits.

In fact, Moeen Ali, skipper Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo all were sent back for a duck, while Ruturaj Gaikwad (1 off 4), Dwaine Pretorius (8 off 4), Chris Jordan (5 off 5) and Mukesh Choudhary (2* off 2) could not do much.

Earlier, after being forced to bat first, Mukesh Choudhary got the prized scalp of Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal for 4 in the second ball of the match.

In the next over CSK got another wicket as Chris Jordan and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni ran out Bhanuka Rajapaksa for 9 to leave Punjab tottering at 14/2.

The 2014 finalists Punjab needed a partnership and Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone did exactly that. Dhawan played the supporting role while Livingstone batted aggressively to take the team’s total beyond the 50-run mark hitting Mukesh Choudhary for 26 runs in the over.

Liam Livingstone notched up his half-century to take his team’s total beyond the triple-figure mark. The 95-run partnership was broken as Dwayne Bravo dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for 33 off 24 balls in the 10th over.

In the next over Punjab lost Livingstone for 60 from 32 balls as CSK skipper Jadeja dismissed the danger man. Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan struck a small partnership with Jitesh being the aggressor. Dwaine Pretorius dismissed Jitesh for 26 and in the next over Chris Jordan got the wicket of Shahrukh to leave Punjab at 151/6. In his next over Jordan got his second success dismissing Odean Smith for 3.

Pretorius also bagged his second wicket as he dismissed Rahul Chahar to restrict Punjab Kings to 180/8 in 20 overs to set a 181-run target for CSK.