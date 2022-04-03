MS Dhoni dubbed 'Superman' by internet after incredible stumping in PBKS vs CSK clash

Just masterclass is what one can expect from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni. In the clash between CSK and Punjab Kings (PBKS), the former Chennai skipper's stumping saw Bhanuka Rajapaksa depart for just nine runs.

There was a huge mix-up between Rajapaksa and Shikhar Dhawan and the fielder missed the direct hit. However, Dhoni made sure to run in as cover close to the stumps. He soon picked the ball and dislodged the stumps. Rajapaksa was short of the crease and the replay confirmed the PBKS batter was out.

Rajapaksa had tried to push the ball to the left of the bowler and took off. But Dhawan sold him down the river and Rajapaksa was midway and had to make a u-turn, which proved to be too far.

Netizens surely enjoyed the stumping and even called MSD 'Superman'.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to field against Punjab at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Yellow Army made just one change and got in Chris Jordan comes in place of Tushar Deshpande. As for the Mayank Agarwal-led side, they handed Jitesh Sharma and Vaibhav Arora debut caps.