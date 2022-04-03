Headlines

Cricket

'3rd straight defeat loading...': CSK lose FOUR crucial wickets in powerplay, fans stunned

CSK has lost a total of FIVE wickets within nine overs against PBKS.

Latest News

Karen Noronha

Updated: Apr 03, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

Last year's champions, but this year something has surely gone wrong as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost four crucial wickets in the Powerplay against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The game that is taking place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai saw CSK lose Ruturaj Gaikwad (1), Robin Uthappa (13), Moeen Ali (0) and skipper (0) within the first six overs.

READ | WATCH: Liam Livingstone smacks CSK's Mukesh Choudhary for a massive 108-metre SIX

Debutant Vaibhav Arora took two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh took one each, making sure they help defend PBKS' 180 runs total.

Seeing the way CSK has been playing has got netizens stunned with some believing that their third consecutive loss is on the way.

Soon after the Powerplay, they lost another wicket in Ambati Rayudu for just 13 runs. Surely the 15th edition is not going in favour of CSK.

Earlier, CSK had put on outstanding death-over bowling as just 38 runs were given in the last six overs. Punjab, forced to bat, came out with an aggressive approach.

While they too lost early wickets, Liam Livingstone had come to the crease smacking as many balls as possible. The PBKS middle-order batter had smashed 60 runs off 32 balls which included five fours and as many sixes.

