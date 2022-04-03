'3rd straight defeat loading...': CSK lose FOUR crucial wickets in powerplay, fans stunned

CSK has lost a total of FIVE wickets within nine overs against PBKS.

Last year's champions, but this year something has surely gone wrong as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost four crucial wickets in the Powerplay against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The game that is taking place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai saw CSK lose Ruturaj Gaikwad (1), Robin Uthappa (13), Moeen Ali (0) and skipper (0) within the first six overs.

Debutant Vaibhav Arora took two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh took one each, making sure they help defend PBKS' 180 runs total.

Seeing the way CSK has been playing has got netizens stunned with some believing that their third consecutive loss is on the way.

Ah..look at the contrast!!! the young new bowler playing for Punjab has already taken 2 wickets in 3 overs in the powerplay being just hit some rare boundary & the new bowler for CSK are busy making 50s..what pathetic scouting & auction they did. #CSKvPBKS #IPL2022 https://t.co/FTZVSFK93W — Dr. Mukul Kumar (@WhiteCoat_no_48) April 3, 2022

Why is CSK playing like PBKS and PBKs playing like CSK? — Oviya Balan (@OviyaBalan) April 3, 2022

CSK is so kind..!

Now bringing Odean Smith to form..!#IPL2022 — Geofinn_12 (@12Geofinn) April 3, 2022

Soon after the Powerplay, they lost another wicket in Ambati Rayudu for just 13 runs. Surely the 15th edition is not going in favour of CSK.

Earlier, CSK had put on outstanding death-over bowling as just 38 runs were given in the last six overs. Punjab, forced to bat, came out with an aggressive approach.

While they too lost early wickets, Liam Livingstone had come to the crease smacking as many balls as possible. The PBKS middle-order batter had smashed 60 runs off 32 balls which included five fours and as many sixes.