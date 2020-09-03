CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Live streaming, India time

Match 26 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will take place between Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Barbados Tridents are on the fifth spot and need a win to inch closer to the semi-final spot. As for Guyana Amazon Warriors, they have had a great campaign and are currently on the second place.

When and where to watch Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Where and when is the Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 match being played?

The Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 match will be played on September 4, 2020, at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time does the Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 match begin?

Where to watch Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

The Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 live match will be telecasted on Star Sports, Star Sports HD in India.

How and where to watch online Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 live streaming?

The Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 final live telecast will be available online on Hotstar in India. It will also be streamed simultaneously on FanCode.