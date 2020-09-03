Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress passes away at 82

PM Modi to attend National Handloom Day celebration in Delhi on Monday

NDA partner KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh government in Manipur

Pakistan agrees to send its cricket team to India for ICC World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress passes away at 82

PM Modi to attend National Handloom Day celebration in Delhi on Monday

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

Top 5 musical blockbusters of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress passes away at 82

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

HomeCricket

Cricket

CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Live streaming, India time

Match 26 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will take place between Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2020, 07:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Match 26 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will take place between Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Barbados Tridents are on the fifth spot and need a win to inch closer to the semi-final spot. As for Guyana Amazon Warriors, they have had a great campaign and are currently on the second place.

 

When and where to watch Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Where and when is the Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 match being played?

The Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 match will be played on September 4, 2020, at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

 

What time does the Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 match begin?

The Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Hero CPL 2020 match will begin at 03:00 AM IST.

 

Where to watch Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

The Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 live match will be telecasted on Star Sports, Star Sports HD in India.

 

How and where to watch online Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 live streaming?

The Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hero CPL 2020 final live telecast will be available online on Hotstar in India. It will also be streamed simultaneously on FanCode.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

India bans import of laptops, will the cost of laptops rise? Can one be purchased abroad and brought back? Answers here

Amazon Great India Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Buy best smartphones under Rs 20,000 till this date, check offers

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Meet richest IIM woman alumni who started business at 50, net worth is Rs 22,324 crore

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE