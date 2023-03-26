Chris Gayle recalls Virat Kohli's epic reaction when he overtook him as Orange Cap holder in IPL

Chris Gayle (L), Virat Kohli

Chris Gayle, the legendary West Indies batter, and Indian superstar Virat Kohli share a strong bond of friendship. Their camaraderie was fostered during their time together at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Over the years, this dynamic duo has formed some incredible partnerships. It's no surprise that they were also in the running together for the prestigious Orange Cap. Chris Gayle reminisced about a time when Virat Kohli held the coveted cap, but a few outstanding performances allowed the left-handed batsman to surpass him.

On the Jio Cinema show 'My Time with Virat', Chris Gayle shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli's competitive spirit. Gayle spoke highly of Kohli's drive to win and his unwavering determination on the field.

“One thing I remember, just to go back a bit, I remember Virat was the Orange Cap holder one particular season. I was getting runs but he was more of the guy at the time scoring a lot of runs. Then, bam bam, two or three games, whatever the case may be, I became the Orange Cap holder. He was like, ‘man this guy just came in, bang bang bang, and became the Orange Cap holder?’ It was just a funny thing that I’ll always remember.”

He praised the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain for his unwavering determination and passion for the game. Gayle believes that Kohli deserves immense credit for his match-winning performances.

"We had some great memories batting together. Those moments we will always cherish. Those dance moves off the field also, I am sure you can see them on social media, I will cherish those things as well. Batting with Virat was just fantastic. I like the passion he has for the game. I like his passion and his work ethic, it’s fantastic. You have to give him credit for that and he wants to show it with his performances,” Gayle said.

In the IPL 2022, Kohli only managed to score 341 runs from 16 games. However, with the return of the home crowd, he is optimistic about rediscovering his best form for RCB. It is crucial for Kohli to perform at his peak, and he is determined to make a significant impact in the upcoming tournament.

