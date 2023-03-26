'I definitely would have...': Shikhar Dhawan's stunning response on Shubman Gill replacing him in ODI team

Image Source: Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan, a prominent member of the senior Indian men's cricket team, has expressed his admiration for the in-form batter Shubman Gill. Dhawan, who was dropped from the team last year due to poor form, believes that Gill would be a better choice for the team than himself if he were the selector. Despite being one of the best ODI batters for Team India, Dhawan recognizes that his recent struggles have left him out of contention.

In his absence, Gill and Ishan Kishan have taken the opportunity to shine as openers alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. Both players scored double centuries in their respective matches, with Ishan even setting a new record for the fastest double century in ODIs. Gill, who was not selected for the ODI matches against Bangladesh last year, made a strong comeback by scoring a century against Sri Lanka and a record-breaking 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

Gill's impressive performances in all three formats of the game have dealt a significant blow to Dhawan's chances of making a comeback to the ODI set-up in the World Cup.

Despite Gill's recent setbacks in his bid to return to India's ODI team and participate in the upcoming 50-over World Cup, Dhawan has expressed his preference for Gill over himself if he were currently serving as an Indian selector.

"I feel the way Shubman is playing at the moment. Like he was playing two formats and performing well in Tests and T20s. He was playing more matches in the international circuit, and I wasn't. If I were the selector, I definitely would have given the chance to Shubman. Would have selected Shubman over Shikhar Dhawan," he said in an interview with SportsTak.

Dhawan also expressed his desire to remain prepared for any potential opportunities that may arise in the future, including a possible recall to the Indian team.

"Even if the opportunity doesn't come, I won't have the regret in my heart that I didn't prepare myself. Whatever is in my hand, I want to do that," he added.

Dhawan is set to showcase his skills during the 2023 Indian Premier League. He aims to deliver an impressive performance with the bat, which will increase his chances of being selected for the ODI World Cup. As the captain of the Punjab Kings, a team he joined last year for a whopping Rs. 8.25 crore, Dhawan is determined to lead his team to victory.

