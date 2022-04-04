Check Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Bhanuka Rajapaksha's emotional note on Sri Lanka's economic crisis

Veteran Sri Lankan cricketers Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene share heartfelt notes via social media on the economic situation of Sri Lanka.

Veteran Sri Lankan cricketers Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, who are present in India and serving as 'head coaches' for their respected IPL teams took on to social media recently and shared their thoughts about the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

for the unversed, Sri Lanka is going through its worst-ever economic crisis, and a state of emergency has been declared by the President of Sri Lanka throughout the country. All the cabinet ministers have resigned from the government except the Prime Minister.

Talking about the same, The Rajasthan Royals head coach, Kumar Sangakkara shared a heartfelt note on Instagram which said, "Sri Lankans are going through one of the toughest times imaginable. It is heartbreaking to see the despair of people and families as they struggle to make it through the day, and each day for them gets harder. The people are raising their voices and asking for what is needed: a solution,"

Mahela Jayawardene, who is the head coach of Mumbai Indians, also shared his concerns about the present situation in Sri Lanka and he urged the Sri Lankan government to step down as it has lost the confidence of the people. His tweet was, "True leaders own up to mistakes. There is massive urgency here to protect the people of our country united in their suffering. These problems are man-made and can be fixed by the right, qualified people. Certain people controlling the economy of this country have lost the people’s confidence and must stand down. We then need a good team to give the country confidence and belief. There is no time to waste. It is time to be humble, not make excuses, and do the right thing. #PeoplePower,".

Bhanuka Rajapaksha, who plays for Punjab kings in this IPL and represents Sri Lanka in international cricket also had his views about the situation in Sri Lanka.“Even though I am many miles away, I can still feel the anguish of my fellow Sri Lankans, as they struggle to make it through each day."