IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: DY Patil stadium pitch and weather report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match

After Punjab Kings won against Chennai Super Kings convincingly in the last night's encounter. Today, we will witness another mouthwatering game between the IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants facing off against the winners of the 2016 edition, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Lucknow Super Giants have played 2 games so far this season and won 1 out of those two whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad has just played 1 game against Rajasthan Royals which they lost by a huge margin.

This game is expected to be a great cricketing encounter for the fans as Lucknow will look forward to continuing their winning momentum and Hyderabad will be looking to get some points on the board.

Broadcast: 6.30 PM, Match: 7:30 PM | Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/YZrm2RR6Kb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 4, 2022

SRH vs LSG weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai on 4th April 2022 at noontime is 31°C. The humidity will be around 74% with a wind speed of 22km/h.

SRH vs LSG- DY Patil Sports Academy

The fresh pitches in the Tata IPL 2022 are giving fair chances to both batters and bowlers to shine. DY Patil Stadium offers a lot of help to the bowlers and both the matches played here in the IPL 2022 have been low scoring. The first innings average total is 157 while that for the second innings is 147. Dew will again be a major factor, the team winning the toss would opt to bowl first.

SRH vs LSG predicted playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik