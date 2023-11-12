Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenarios for Bangladesh, Netherlands

The 2025 Champions Trophy will showcase a total of eight teams. Pakistan, being the hosts, have earned an automatic qualification for this prestigious tournament.

The Netherlands has managed to secure victories in two games during the 2023 World Cup, defeating formidable teams such as South Africa and Bangladesh. These wins have given them a slim chance of qualifying for the Champions Trophy in 2025. However, their final match against India in Bengaluru poses a significant challenge, as India has been the dominant force in this tournament.

If the Netherlands succeeds in winning their last match against India, they will have a maximum of three victories in the 2023 World Cup. In this scenario, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, with only two wins each, would undoubtedly rank below the Netherlands in the points table.

Qualifying for the Champions Trophy in 2025 hinges on the outcome of the Netherlands' final match against India. If they emerge victorious, they will secure their spot ahead of teams like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

However, if the Netherlands fails to defeat India, their chances of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy will be dashed due to their poor net run rate. With just four points on the table, they would fall behind both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In this scenario, Bangladesh would qualify for the Champions Trophy.

In the event that the India vs Netherlands game ends without a result, the Netherlands, with five points, will secure their qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy. This outcome would place both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka below them, each with four points.

England has become the seventh team to secure their place in the 2025 Champions Trophy with a victory against Pakistan. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka has been eliminated from participating in the tournament.

The qualification of either Bangladesh or the Netherlands for the 2025 Champions Trophy will be determined by the result of the India vs Netherlands game.