Captain of captains: Dhoni stops bowler, sets field for Bangladesh - WATCH

MS Dhoni scored a brilliant 113 against Bangladesh in India’s second warm-up game.


MS Dhoni

, File Photo

Written By

Updated: May 29, 2019, 11:42 AM IST

World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni scored a brilliant 113 against Bangladesh in India’s second warm-up game, driving them to a 359/7 win in Cardiff.

While the Indian team put on a great show with even bowlers taking seven wickets, the main attraction of the match would be MS Dhoni captaining the Bangladesh side.

In the 39th over when Dhoni was at the crease, the wicketkeeper-batsman asked the bowler to stop bowling midway and advised him to remove his fielder from mid-wicket to square leg.

The epic moment was when the bowler actually listened to Dhoni and did as he said. 

The video of the same grabbed the attention of everyone - Watch:

Twitterati were quick to react to the moment:

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina had called Dhoni the "captain of the captains". 

Not just Dhoni, even KL Rahul hit a smashing 108 off 99 balls. With his stroke-filled century, Rahul has staked his claim for the all-important number four spot.