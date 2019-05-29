Captain of captains: Dhoni stops bowler, sets field for Bangladesh - WATCH

World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni scored a brilliant 113 against Bangladesh in India’s second warm-up game, driving them to a 359/7 win in Cardiff.

While the Indian team put on a great show with even bowlers taking seven wickets, the main attraction of the match would be MS Dhoni captaining the Bangladesh side.

In the 39th over when Dhoni was at the crease, the wicketkeeper-batsman asked the bowler to stop bowling midway and advised him to remove his fielder from mid-wicket to square leg.

The epic moment was when the bowler actually listened to Dhoni and did as he said.

The video of the same grabbed the attention of everyone - Watch:

Twitterati were quick to react to the moment:

#dhoni thug life moment in warm up match against Bangladesh, stopping the bowler (Shabbir) in run up in 40th over, asking if he is sure of the field and then the bowler making a field change #WorldCup2019 @msdhoni @BCCI — Dheeraj Pershad (@djpershad) May 28, 2019

In yesterday's warm-up match, Dhoni stopped bowler Sabbir Rahman and advised him to move his fielder from wid-wicket to square leg in the 40th over. The bowler agreed. That's the level of involvement he brings to his game.#Captain pic.twitter.com/V0Uup1fHLH — Abhishek Murarka (@abhymurarka) May 29, 2019

Dhoni even sets field for the opposition team #INDvBAN — Aashim (@broken602) May 28, 2019

Dhoni now setting field for opposition captain as well — dorku (@Dorkstar) May 28, 2019

Best thing in ICC World Cup till now! M.S.Dhoni batting in 39th over, asks the Bangladeshi Bowler to stop bowling and tells him to move his fielder wandering near mid wicket to square leg, and Bangladesh Team says okay and moves that fielder! Mahi mentoring EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/dZ5PbGxcwv — DJ Prithvi (@djprithviindia) May 28, 2019

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina had called Dhoni the "captain of the captains".

Not just Dhoni, even KL Rahul hit a smashing 108 off 99 balls. With his stroke-filled century, Rahul has staked his claim for the all-important number four spot.