'Can’t wait for the day to retire to watch India vs Pakistan match live', says Aaron Finch

Australia's Aaron Finch said that he would love to watch an Indo-Pak game.

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23) lived up to expectations with over 90,000 spectators in attendance and millions more watching online. The match came down to the final ball, with India winning by four wickets after successfully chasing the target after being reduced to 31/4 in a 160-run chase.

Wickets, sixes, no-balls, free-hits, wides, a game-winning single - Mohammad Nawaz's nail-biting last-over bowling had it all, surprising current and former players and spectators alike.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch expressed a desire to see the high-octane clash live whenever the opportunity arises.

“Regardless of what the result is…I think the India-Pakistan game was amazing,” Finch said on Melinda Farrell’s YouTube channel. “I was actually sitting at home, nervous! I was nervous in the build-up watching that because I know how big a clash it is and I can’t wait for the day that I can retire and go and watch an India-Pakistan game live somewhere.”

Finch was in all praise of Virat Kohli, who rated his scintillating unbeaten 82 as his best T20I knock, the innings helping India snatch an unlikely win after they needed 28 off 8 at one point.

“What it was…was a Virat Kohli masterclass! You always felt even though…… with three overs to go, if you’re still there…you know the amount of pressure that he puts on the opposition just by being there and yeah it was just great viewing,” said Finch.

Meanwhile, Australia is in a vulnerable situation in the race to the semi-finals, with three points from three games. Last week, the reigning champions were defeated by New Zealand by 89 runs in Sydney before rebounding with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Perth. A rain-delayed tie against England in Melbourne has hampered their campaign even more, as Finch voiced dismay that no play was possible owing to the weather.

“The outfield has taken a drenching over the last couple of weeks. That’s the wettest I’ve ever seen in this stadium. The run-ups were a real issue and around the inner circle, it was very wet. It’s more about players’ safety,” Finch was quoted as saying after the match.

“We saw one of the Zimbabweans go down the other day. If you are trying to run there, it’s going to be a real issue. Everyone was ready to play, there was a great turnout, disappointing not to get on. The amount of rain that Melbourne has had has been amazing.”

Australia will play Ireland in their next Super 12s match on Monday, October 31 in Brisbane.

READ| 'Have a reserve day or..': Fans fume over ICC's scheduling after England vs Australia gets washed out