Can MS Dhoni still be an asset for Team India? Suresh Raina gives his take

Team India cricketer Suresh Raina has lauded his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and claimed that the veteran keeper can still be a key asset to the national side.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially unveiled the central contracts for Indian cricketers, one thing which caught everyone's attention was the exclusion of Dhoni.

With questions over the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement doing the rounds, the decision to exclude him just gave rise to more speculations.

"Dhoni will probably be coming to Chennai in the first week of March to train ahead of the IPL. Right now, it is so good to see him spending a lot of time with his family,” Raina was quoted as saying by TOI.

“If he wants to leave the game, he will go without making a big fuss. I want to see him continue to play. He is looking fit and has been training hard. I still think the Indian team needs him. But it is Virat's call on how they go forward.”

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

Raina, who is currently recovering from his knee surgery, also spoke on the topic of his return to the national side and said that she wants to do his best at the IPL 2020 to concrete a place in the national side for the T20I World Cup.

“It is too early right now (to talk about a comeback). I have always enjoyed my cricket, irrespective of where I play. I have not set any targets right now, the 33-year-old said.

"If I am able to do well in the IPL, I will be able to understand how I am shaping up. I have played enough to know what the situation demands. So my T20 World Cup hopes to depend on my performance in the IPL."

“If I can make my knee strong and have a good IPL, then I know that I have another 2-3 years of cricket left in me. There are two back-to-back T20 World Cups. I have done well in T20 cricket,” he said.