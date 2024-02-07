Twitter
'Bumrah is a....': How English media reacted to Indian pacer's Vizag heroics

Bumrah's yorker that shattered Ollie Pope's stumps in the first innings garnered global attention.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 03:31 PM IST

India's marquee pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, emerged as the standout performer in the second Test against England, leaving Ben Stokes and his team bewildered with his deceptive bowling. Bumrah's yorker that shattered Ollie Pope's stumps in the first innings garnered global attention. With an impressive haul of six wickets in the first innings and three in the second, Bumrah proved to be the much-needed breakthrough for India during crucial partnerships. Even the English media couldn't help but acknowledge and praise Bumrah's exceptional skills on spin-friendly Indian pitches.

Whether it's India's captain, Rohit Sharma, or England's skipper, Ben Stokes, both had no choice but to acknowledge Bumrah as the most consistent pace bowler across all three formats in the world.

Although Bumrah's introduction to the Indian team was through T20 cricket, he has meticulously honed his skills to deliver some of the most remarkable performances of his career in the longer format of the game.

The English media even highlighted how Bumrah learned from the iconic Lasith Malinga during his time with the Mumbai Indians, and now he is dismantling opponents while wearing the whites of the Indian team.

Here's how English media reacted:

The Telegraph: T20 cricket has created the world's best Test bowler in Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah learnt his trade alongside Lasith Malinga, and has been using his white-ball skills to devastating effect in Test cricket.

BBC: England face Johnson-like Bumrah conundrum next time 4 am alarm sounds. The obliteration of Pope's middle and leg stumps on the second afternoon in Visakhapatnam was so violent, it should have come with an 18 rating. In a series where batting and spin bowling promised to be the decisive factors, Bumrah is emerging as a potential difference between the two sides.

Independent UK: Bumrah is a giant of the game and arguably the greatest seamer India have produced since the days of uncovered wickets. Seam bowling itself is an art, and it is harder still to produce magic on Indian pitches. A yorker is not an easy ball to bowl, either, get it a touch too full and it becomes the batter’s favoured full toss, while a tad too short and it becomes a half volley. But to Pope: Bumrah bowls it with perfection.

The Daily Mail: As it was this mountain was too big to climb, with the majestic Jasprit Bumrah adding another three wickets to his world-class, second Test-defining six-wicket burst of reverse swing.

Jasprit Bumrah achieved a remarkable feat on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian pacer to claim the top spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings. This achievement surpassed his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, who slipped two places to secure the third position, while South Africa's Kagiso Rabada maintained his second spot.

In the previous round of rankings, Bumrah held the fourth position with 825 points. However, his exceptional performance in the second India-England Test at Visakhapatnam propelled him to the coveted No. 1 rank. Currently, he boasts an impressive 881 points, setting a new personal record.

