IPL 2021: Lasith Malinga released by Mumbai Indians

Lasith Malinga has been released by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2021 after missing out on IPL 2020 to be with his sick father. Lasith Malinga is the all-time leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League and he has played for Mumbai Indians ever since the inception of the IPL. According to reports, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell McClenaghan and Sherfane Rutherford are the other players who have been released by Mumbai Indians as the five-time champions have sprung a surprise. In the Indian Premier League edition of 2018, Lasith Malinga did not play for Mumbai Indians but he was the bowling mentor of the side. Remarkably, he returned in IPL 2019 where his wicket of the final ball in the final against Chennai Super Kings gave Mumbai Indians a tense one-run win as they won the title for the fourth time.

Lasith Malinga missed IPL 2020 as he had to attend to his father who was ill. In Lasith Malinga's place, James Pattinson was included and he impressed in a few games along with Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was one of the back-up pacers, played in the final and performed decently but no side could stop Rohit Sharma's side from becoming the five-time champions as they brushed aside Delhi Capitals.

End of an era

Lasith Malinga's release by Mumbai Indians could effectively mark the end of an era. Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker and he has played for only one franchise in his entire playing career as he has played 122 matches with 170 wickets at an economy rate of 7.1 and an average of 19.8. Lasith Malinga has taken a five-wicket haul and it came in IPL 2012 against Delhi Daredevils when he took 5/13.

Mumbai Indians might not make many purchases in the auction but they will be aiming to provide a back-up for the overseas bowler in the absence of Malinga, Pattinson and Coulter-Nile. Mumbai Indians will be gunning for an unprecedented sixth IPL title and a record hat-trick of titles having earlier won in IPL 2019 and IPL 2020. The IPL 2021 auction will take place in February.