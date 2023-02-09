Border-Gavaskar Trophy: KS Bharat gets a hug from mother after receiving his Test debut cap, picture goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

In the opening Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia, Team India bestowed Test debuts upon star middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat. The duo was ceremoniously presented with their maiden Test caps by Ravi Shastri and Cheteshwar Pujara, respectively, prior to the commencement of the first day's play at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Surya has been called up to replace the injured Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order, while Bharat was chosen over Ishan Kishan to fill the void left by Rishabh Pant. The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman from Andhra Pradesh has an impressive record in domestic cricket, having played 87 first-class matches and scored a total of 4707 runs. He is now India's 305th Test player.

Bharat was presented with his Test debut cap in the presence of his teammates and family members. Upon being selected as a Test cricketer for India, Bharat was embraced by his mother, who planted a kiss on his cheek. The image of Bharat receiving such love and adoration quickly went viral on social media.

Picture of the day - kiss from the mother for KS Bharat. pic.twitter.com/Ni8Zcpautn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 9, 2023

After a long wait, Bharat finally got his chance to shine on February 9th. Last month, he earned his maiden ODI call-up for India against New Zealand, but unfortunately, he was unable to get a game. Now, with Rishabh Pant out of the picture, Bharat has a greater responsibility to fulfill - not only as a wicketkeeper, but also as a middle-order batter.

Bharat has already demonstrated his prowess in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he has shown that he has the potential to score big runs. However, the real test will be to see if he can replicate the same success in Test cricket, especially against the formidable bowling attack of the Australian team, led by the world's number one Test bowler, Pat Cummins.

