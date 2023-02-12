Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India star released from squad ahead of 2nd Test against Australia

Headlines

Mahesh Bhatt called 'delusional' for equating Alia Bhatt's struggle with Kangana Ranaut's in viral video: 'What a lie'

King Of Kotha box office collection day 1: Dulquer film takes second best opening in Malayalam cinema, mints Rs 17 crore

Viral video: Man's jaw-dropping tussle with enormous python stuns internet, watch

HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs PNB: Which offers best FD interest rates for deposits below Rs 2 crore

G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi: Police issue detailed traffic advisory, bus movement to be restricted

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan rover traverses 8 metre on lunar surface, its payloads turned on, says ISRO

Mahesh Bhatt called 'delusional' for equating Alia Bhatt's struggle with Kangana Ranaut's in viral video: 'What a lie'

King Of Kotha box office collection day 1: Dulquer film takes second best opening in Malayalam cinema, mints Rs 17 crore

10 Animals that cry like humans

7 Best foods for diabetic people

Key bowlers to watch out for at Asia Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Donald Trump Mugshot Released After Arrest In Atlanta, Later Released On $200,000 Bond

King Of Kotha box office collection day 1: Dulquer film takes second best opening in Malayalam cinema, mints Rs 17 crore

Mahesh Bhatt called 'delusional' for equating Alia Bhatt's struggle with Kangana Ranaut's in viral video: 'What a lie'

Allu Arjun thanks fans for their wishes after winning National Award for Pushpa: ‘Feeling honoured and humbled'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India star released from squad ahead of 2nd Test against Australia

India face Australia in the second Test in Delhi from 17th February onwards.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat was released from the Indian squad for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Sunday, February 12. Unadkat will join the Saurashtra squad for the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence on February 17 in New Delhi, while the Ranji Trophy final is scheduled to take place on February 16 in Kolkata. 

Notably, Saurashtra qualified for the final of the Ranji Trophy for the third time in the last four editions. Led by stand-in captain Arpit Vasavada, Saurashtra triumphed over Karnataka by four wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Bengal secured their place in the title match by trouncing defending champions Madhya Pradesh by a resounding margin.

Last year, Jaydev Unadkat made his return to Test cricket during India's tour of Bangladesh and was selected for the first two Tests against Australia. The BCCI opted not to name a replacement for Unadkat in the squad, leaving India with a formidable pace attack of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav in their 16-man squad for the second Test.

India surged to a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after delivering a crushing innings and 132-run victory over Pat Cummins-led Australia in Nagpur. Pacers accounted for only four of the 20 wickets that fell in the first Test, as spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bamboozled the Australian batters with 15 wickets between them.

READ| Women's Premier League 2023 auction: Date, time, venue, live streaming, players, purse - All you need to know

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CTET answer key 2023 expected soon at ctet.nic.in, know how to raise objection

Ananya Panday recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to her debut film, says ‘first time he saw me...'

Meet Sourav Joshi: The YouTuber who turned dreams into reality with purchase of Porsche 718 Boxster

Rakesh Roshan trends after Mamta Banerjee's gaffe while lauding ISRO scientists; netizens share hilarious memes

Viral Video: Woman with prosthetic leg dances gracefully to Tamannaah’s 'Kaavaalaa', internet loves it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE