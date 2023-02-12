Women's Premier League 2023 auction: Date, time, venue, live streaming, players, purse - All you need to know

Image Source: Twitter

The wait is finally over! The player auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is all set to take place on February 13th, and the anticipation is palpable. Social media is abuzz with talks of the highly-anticipated event, and there is a palpable sense of excitement in the air as some of the most prominent names in world cricket will go under the hammer. The marquee event will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, and fans will be treated to a spectacle as the five franchises take center stage.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was the first of its kind in the world, revolutionizing franchise cricket and putting it on the global map. However, the Women's Premier League (WPL) now faces competition from other countries, such as England and Australia, who have launched their own Women's T20 tournaments. Nevertheless, the Indian league is set to revolutionize the landscape of women's cricket forever.

Each of the five teams - the Mumbai Indians Women's Team, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Team, Delhi Capitals Women's Team, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz - will not only be looking to build a team capable of winning the title, but also to cultivate a loyal fanbase for years to come. With the competition heating up, these teams will be striving to assemble the best possible rosters and strategies to ensure their success.

A total of 24 players have placed themselves in the upper echelon of INR 50 lakh, including some of the most renowned names in the sport such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin, and Sophie Ecclestone. Additionally, 30 players have set their base prices at INR 40 Lakh, further demonstrating the immense talent and potential of the players in the upcoming auction.

Here are the details and updates you need to know to witness the biggest auction of the year, where the world's top players will be up for grabs!

When and where will the WPL auction 2023 be conducted?

The 2023 Women's Premier League auction will take place in Mumbai's Jio Convention Center on Monday, (February 13).

When will WPL auction 2023 start?

Viewers should take note that the WPL Auction 2023 will commence at 2:30 PM IST. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to witness the start of a new era in the WPL!

How many players will go under the hammer in the 2023 WPL auction?

A total of 409 players will be up for grabs at the 2023 WPL Auction, offering a unique opportunity for teams to acquire the talent they need to take their game to the next level. This is sure to be an exciting event, as teams vie for the chance to secure the best players in the league.

What are the base prices of players in the 2023 WPL auction?

The highest base price of any player is INR 50 lakh, featuring a total of 24 players that include top Indian and international talent. Other base prices include INR 40 lakh, while uncapped players have a base price of either INR 20 or INR 10 lakh.

What is the budget for each team and how many players will be sold?

The budget of each team in the 2023 WPL auction will be Rs. 12 crore. A total of 90 players will be sold, with 60 of them being Indian and 30 being overseas. This means that 12 Indian players and 6 overseas players will be selected.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WPL auction 2023?

Viewers can watch the WPL 2023 auction live TV broadcast on the Sports 18 Network channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL auction 2023?

It will be live-streamed online on the Jio Cinema website and application.

