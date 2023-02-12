Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to have a grand wedding in Udaipur on this date, details inside

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Three years after a low-key court marriage, star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and actor-model Nataša Stankovic are set to have a glamorous wedding on Valentine’s Day (February 14) in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

“They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it,” a source was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

It is learnt that the grand wedding ceremony will start on February 13 and will conclude on 16. Hardik Pandya and Natasa have planned a white wedding and Haldi, mehendi, and sangeet will be celebrated with much fervor. Sources said that the preparations for the grand wedding started in November 2023.

Natasa is likely to wear a white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the ceremony.

The 29-year-old Hardik and Natasa, 30 got married on May 31, 2020 and are proud parents of a baby boy Agastya.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa are yet to make any statement on the wedding reports.