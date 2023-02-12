Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to have a grand wedding in Udaipur on this date, details inside

Hardik Pandya and Natasa have planned a white wedding and Haldi, mehendi, and sangeet will be celebrated with much fervor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to have a grand wedding in Udaipur on this date, details inside
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

 

Three years after a low-key court marriage, star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and actor-model Nataša Stankovic are set to have a glamorous wedding on Valentine’s Day (February 14) in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

 “They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it,” a source was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

It is learnt that the grand wedding ceremony will start on February 13 and will conclude on  16. Hardik Pandya and Natasa have planned a white wedding and Haldi, mehendi, and sangeet will be celebrated with much fervor. Sources said that the preparations for the grand wedding started in November 2023.

Natasa is likely to wear a white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the ceremony.

The 29-year-old Hardik and Natasa, 30 got married on May 31, 2020 and are proud parents of a baby boy Agastya.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa are yet to make any statement on the wedding reports.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels put internet on fire
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 603 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.