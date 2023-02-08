Search icon
'When Kohli starts going…’: Star bowler says this about Virat’s form before Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli has batted superbly in the last one year in white-ball format and his fans are expecting that he would carry the white ball form to Test cricket too.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

File photo

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that star India batter Virat Kohli would perform well in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Kohli has batted superbly in the last one year in white-ball format and his fans are expecting that he would carry the white ball form to Test cricket too and help India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It may be recalled that Kohli, 34, last hit a Test century in 2019.

Talking about Kohli's form, Harbhajan said that Kohli will have to perform well if Rohit Sharma and Co want to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. "I think this is the series where Virat Kohli's bat will speak vociferously. When he starts going, we know he won't stop. If India want to play well in this series then the run machine will have to take the onus and score big runs. Just forget what happened in the past. Whatever the fault was in the technique has now been left behind. Everything is ok (and) Virat Kohli is back in form," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan added that Kohli will also help India reach the World Test Championship final. It may be recalled that Kohli did not perform well in India's last Test series against Australia.

"However, he couldn't make runs in the Bangladesh series. Doesn't matter. I hope that when a player of Virat Kohli's stature returns to form, they do win their team matches. This is the time to take your team to WTC final. Virat Kohli is the kind of player who deserves more praise than what he gets. He has scored so many runs (over the years), so when he comes out to bat, we expect him to score no less than 100 runs. We consider his form based on this," he added.

