Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Big player bhai': Yash Dayal’s old chat with Rinku Singh goes viral after being hit for 5 sixes in last over

Singh's jaw-dropping performance included smashing five consecutive sixes when Kolkata required 28 runs off their last five deliveries, resulting in one of the best run chases in the tournament's history.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 09:58 PM IST

'Big player bhai': Yash Dayal’s old chat with Rinku Singh goes viral after being hit for 5 sixes in last over
Image Source: Twitter

On April 9, Rinku Singh of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made history by chasing down the most runs during the 20th over of an IPL game against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Singh's jaw-dropping performance included smashing five consecutive sixes when Kolkata required 28 runs off their last five deliveries, resulting in one of the best run chases in the tournament's history.

Unfortunately for GT's Yash Dayal, he was on the receiving end of Singh's wrath, becoming the second-worst bowler of the game and giving away 69 runs in his four overs. The 25-year-old looked extremely disappointed as his GT teammates consoled him soon after the game finished.

Singh's heroics with the bat came just two days after Dayal congratulated him for his 46 off 33 balls in a match-winning cause against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. In that game, Singh shared a 103-run partnership with Shardul Thakur for the sixth wicket, helping KKR fight back and post 204/7 after a batting collapse. Kolkata won that game by 81 runs.

In an Instagram post, Singh thanked fans as Eden Gardens hosted an IPL game three years after the COVID-19 pandemic. The 25-year-old captioned the post: 

“Memorable victory. Special mention to all our wonderful fans for turning up in huge numbers and having our back.”

“Big player bhai," Rinku acknowledged the response and replied “Bhai,” with love and clap emojis.

Taling about KKR vs GT match, Rinku Singh smashed an incredible 48 runs off just 21 balls while chasing a target of 204, leaving the opposition reeling.

But Singh wasn't the only star of the show. Venkatesh Iyer also shone with the bat, scoring a blistering 83 off just 40 deliveries. Captain Nitish Rana, who had been having a quiet campaign up until this point, also made a valuable contribution with 45 off 29 balls. Together, the duo set the stage for Singh to finish the job, sharing a century partnership for the third wicket and helping KKR recover from a shaky start at 28/2.

Despite the loss, the Gujarat Titans had reason to celebrate as well. Stand-in captain Rashid Khan took the first hat trick of the ongoing IPL 2023, dismissing Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Shardul Thakur during the 17th over. It was an impressive feat, even in defeat.

READ| 'Not enough intent...': Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal slams Warner and Co. after massive defeat against RR

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul burns the internet with her videos and photos
Weight loss tips: These gym exercises can help you burn extra calories, shed fat quickly
DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway to be connected with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jewar Airport, check routes
Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
More trouble for Congress in Rajasthan? Sachin Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot government over ‘corruption' during BJP rule
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.