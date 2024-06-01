Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: Tight contest between BJP, Congress; BRS to suffer losses

The exit poll results showed both BJP and Congress gaining in the state compared to the 2019 results. But the gain is more significant for BJP as Congress rules the southern state.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted a tight contest between Congress and the BJP in Telangana in the Lok Sabha polls with Bharat Rashtra Samithi suffering huge losses.

According to exit poll results telecast by TV 9 Bharatvarash, BJP-led NDA is poised to win seven of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, the INDIA bloc would win eight seats and others two seats

India TV poll said that BJP-led NDA may get between 8-10 seats and the opposition bloc between 6-8 seats. It gave 0-2 seats to others.

According to News18 India exit poll, the BJP is predicted to win 7-10 seats in the southern state, INDIA bloc 5-8 seats, BRS 2-5 seats and others 0-1 seats. The Congress is the main constituent of the INDIA bloc in Telangana.

Exit polls results came after completion of polling for Lok Sabha polls which was held in seven phases from April 19.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana concluded in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 13. Telangana witnessed a voter turnout of 65.67 per cent.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BRS (then TRS) won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.

