Ben Stokes breaks Dhoni's record, becomes first captain to achieve this feat

Flood in Delhi is unlikely, but govt is prepared: CM Arvind Kejriwal amid heavy rains

Shah Rukh Khan fans try to decode secret Sanskrit tattoo on actor's shaved head in Jawan prevue

Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian married to IAS officer who turned down Rs 35 lakh job for UPSC dream, rank was…

Salaar director Prashanth Neel knows what he wants, says Tinnu Anand

Himachal Pradesh floods: Sweeping cars, collapsed bridges, normal life on halt, red alert continues

Shah Rukh Khan fans try to decode secret Sanskrit tattoo on actor's shaved head in Jawan prevue

Know what are the big changes BCCI made during then 19th Apex Council meeting

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

Fatty liver: 10 super foods to cure fatty liver

Top 10 worst traffic jams in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

Watch: Huge fire at coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, students jump down to safety

Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu but directs states to balance tradition & animal safety

Imran Khan Arrest Explained: How Pakistan government wanted to control PTI?

Amid divorce rumours, Ranveer Singh drops romantic photo with Deepika Padukone

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Viral video: Anushka Sharma takes a stroll in London, Virat Kohli turns photographer on their day out with Vamika, watch

Ben Stokes breaks Dhoni's record, becomes first captain to achieve this feat

Ben Stokes set a new record after England beat Australia by three wickets to win the third Test at Headingley.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

England captain Ben Stokes has broken a world record which was earlier held by former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The England captain set a new record during England vs Australia Headingley Ashes Test on Sunday. 

England beat Australia by three wickets to win the third Test at Headingley. With this, the England skipper Stokes set the world record for leading team to most number of successful 250-plus run chase in Test cricket. This was England's fifth successful 250-plus run chase under Stokes' captaincy. The previous world record was held by MS Dhoni, who led India to four 250-plus run chases in Test cricket.

England will "play cricket that gets a result, our way", said captain Ben Stokes, strengthening the team's commitment to stick to the hotly-debated 'Bazball' approach.

During the match, Harry Brook and Chris Woakes (32 not out) had shared a match-changing 59-run partnership for the seventh wicket on the fourth day before Brook was caught off Mitchell Starc to make it an increasingly tense finish. England was then at 230-7 with a target of 251.

READ | This Indian batsman hit the most half-centuries, it’s not Kohli, Dhoni, Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Pandya

Playing his 10th test match, Brook scored 75 off 93 balls with nine fours. Woakes and Wood (16 not out) held on with Woakes hitting the winning boundary late in the afternoon session against Starc as England finished on 254-7. Australia leads 2-1 with the fourth test at Old Trafford starting on July 19.

