Ben Stokes breaks Dhoni's record, becomes first captain to achieve this feat

Ben Stokes set a new record after England beat Australia by three wickets to win the third Test at Headingley.

England captain Ben Stokes has broken a world record which was earlier held by former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The England captain set a new record during England vs Australia Headingley Ashes Test on Sunday.

England beat Australia by three wickets to win the third Test at Headingley. With this, the England skipper Stokes set the world record for leading team to most number of successful 250-plus run chase in Test cricket. This was England's fifth successful 250-plus run chase under Stokes' captaincy. The previous world record was held by MS Dhoni, who led India to four 250-plus run chases in Test cricket.

England will "play cricket that gets a result, our way", said captain Ben Stokes, strengthening the team's commitment to stick to the hotly-debated 'Bazball' approach.

During the match, Harry Brook and Chris Woakes (32 not out) had shared a match-changing 59-run partnership for the seventh wicket on the fourth day before Brook was caught off Mitchell Starc to make it an increasingly tense finish. England was then at 230-7 with a target of 251.

READ | This Indian batsman hit the most half-centuries, it’s not Kohli, Dhoni, Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Pandya

Playing his 10th test match, Brook scored 75 off 93 balls with nine fours. Woakes and Wood (16 not out) held on with Woakes hitting the winning boundary late in the afternoon session against Starc as England finished on 254-7. Australia leads 2-1 with the fourth test at Old Trafford starting on July 19.