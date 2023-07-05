Australian players request for more security for families for 3rd Test: Report

Image Source: Twitter

With the third Ashes Test scheduled to commence on Thursday in Leeds, Australia can anticipate facing a motivated England team and an impassioned crowd at Headingley. The visiting side found themselves on the receiving end of a chorus of boos and verbal abuse following a controversial stumping incident involving Alex Carey and Jonny Bairstow on Day 5 of the second Test at Lords, which Australia triumphed in by 43 runs. Bairstow, attempting to evade a bouncer from Cameron Green, was subsequently stumped after leaving his crease without notifying the wicketkeeper or the leg umpire.

This incident has sparked a wave of criticism towards Carey and the Australian team, igniting a massive outcry within the English media. Current and former cricketers have voiced their opinions on the matter, with some accusing Australia of unsportsmanlike conduct, while others believe Bairstow was at fault for his lackadaisical approach to the game.

As the third Test is set to take place at Bairstow's home ground, Headingley, the Australian team has made a request for additional security measures to ensure the safety of their families, as reported by The Australian.

"The Australian cricket side has requested extra security be provided for families after abusive fans left one staff member's 11-year-old son in tears and forced one player's mother to leave the Lord's Ashes Test on the fifth day," the report said.

The report also claimed that former Australia captain Steve Smith's mother had to leave the stadium early "to escape taunting fans who did not know her connection to him but who recognised her nationality."

Additionally, three members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) have been suspended due to allegations of verbally abusing visiting players within the pavilion.

Despite the aforementioned turmoil, the visiting team continued their regular training sessions at the venue, preparing for the upcoming match at Headingley.

In the event of a victory for the visitors in Leeds, Pat Cummins will achieve a significant milestone by becoming the first Australian captain in 22 years to secure an Ashes series win on English soil.

