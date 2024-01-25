Australia captain Pat Cummins named ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023

Since taking the helm in late 2021, Cummins has propelled his team to new heights, leaving an indelible mark as a player who excels under greater responsibility.

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, has been named the recipient of the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023. Cummins' exceptional performance with both bat and ball, coupled with his team's remarkable achievements, including winning the ICC World Test Championship Final, retaining the Ashes, and securing a record-breaking sixth victory in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, have solidified his position as an inspirational leader.

Since taking the helm in late 2021, Cummins has propelled his team to new heights, leaving an indelible mark as a player who excels under greater responsibility. Despite a setback in losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India away from home, Cummins and his Australian team rebounded and achieved significant milestones. Their journey began with a resounding victory over India in the WTC final at The Oval, followed by a successful defense of the Ashes in England, and culminated in a spectacular comeback in the World Cup. After losing their first two games, Australia went on to win nine consecutive matches, securing their sixth World Cup title.

A terrific year that ended with winning the ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup 2023



The Australia bowler and captain has claimed the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year https://t.co/cv5T71ji25 — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2024

Cummins showcased his all-round abilities in the Test arena, playing a pivotal role in Australia's pace attack while also making valuable contributions with the bat when needed. This was evident in the opening Ashes Test in Birmingham, where despite going wicketless in the first innings, he displayed resilience by scoring a solid 38 runs, narrowing the English advantage to a mere 10 runs. In the same match, Cummins took four wickets, ensuring Australia's target remained below 300. When the team found themselves in trouble at 192/6 and later at 229/8, Cummins played a determined innings, leading Australia to a thrilling victory.

In the ODIs, he played numerous crucial innings lower down the batting order, while also making significant breakthroughs with his economical bowling spells.

Cummins concluded an exceptional year by achieving his second 10-wicket haul in Test cricket, ultimately contributing to Australia's triumph in the Test series against Pakistan.

READ| Virat Kohli wins ICC Men's ODI cricketer of the Year 2023 after sensational home World Cup