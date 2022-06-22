AUS vs SL: David Warner gets stumped on 99 in 4th ODI, watch heartbreaking dismissal

David Warner becomes 2nd batsman after VVS Laxman to get stumped on 99

Sri Lanka put up a valiant effort as they wrapped up the ODI series after beating Australia by 4 runs in the fourth ODI. David Warner shone for the visitors, however, the Australian swashbuckling batsman suffered a huge heartbreak as he got dismissed on 99 runs, just one short of his century.

During the fourth ODI in Colombo on Tuesday, Warner's Australia were chasing a 259-run target to win and stay alive in the series. While the veteran kept things tight from his end, wickets kept falling on the other end and once Dhanajaya de Silva's spin deceived Warner, it spelt doom for the visitors.

Warner was looking to finish things on his own, trying to take his side over the line, however, De Silva had other plans. He came around the wicket against Warner and forced him to commit towards a cover drive, before being beaten by the outside edge.

The Australian ace had tried to attack the ball by walking down the track, and hence wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella got the chance to dislodge the bails before Warner could recover.

In the process, not only did Warner join a long list of batsmen to get dismissed on 99 runs, but he also became only the second batsman after VVS Laxman to get stumped out on 99.

After he perished, Pat Cummins tried to take his side over the line with a strong 35 off 43 balls, but he too was dismissed in the penultimate over of the chase. Australia needed 19 runs off the final over, and Matthew Kuhnemann almost pulled off the impossible by slamming Dasun Shanaka for 14 runs in the first five balls, but he was caught on the final delivery which sealed a memorable series win for Sri Lanka.