Sri Lanka defeats Australia by 4 runs in the nail-biting 4th ODI game, seals the series

Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th OD

Sri Lanka won the match by four runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. After setting Australia a 259-run target, the hosts took wickets at regular intervals until 19 was needed off the last over.

It was the David Warner show for Australia in the chase. The Australians are criticized for being clueless against the spinners but on a pitch conducive for spin bowling and against an army of spin bowlers, the Aussies applied themselves, showed fine skills and temperament, and navigated through the challenging period with aplomb.

The chase for Australia started on the wrong note with Aaron Finch falling very early. David Warner though got his head down and concentrated on building partnerships. With Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey and Travis Head, Warner kept on stitching stands and maintained a nice tempo in the chase.

Australia looked like firm favorites at one stage but Sri Lanka made a resounding comeback by dismissing Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and David Warner in the space of 9 balls to throw this match wide open.

Pat Cummins and Cameron Green tried to wrestle some control back through their stand, as the asking rate was not very demanding, but Sri Lanka struck back to remove them and registered a close win.

Earlier, Charith Asalanka hit his maiden one-day century and rescued Sri Lanka from a top-order collapse before Australia bowled out his side for 258 in Tuesday's fourth ODI match. The hosts slipped to 34-3 after being put in to bat first, with fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and spinner Matthew Kuhnemann each taking two wickets.