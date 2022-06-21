Charith Asalanka's maiden century takes Sri Lanka to competitive score of 258 against Australia in the 4th ODI

Charith Asalanka

Sri Lanka in their ongoing series against the Aussies have been in top-notch form. The Aussies who have struggled against the Lankan tigers in the subcontinent conditions are 2-1 down in the five-match ODI series that is being played.

The hosts, who were inserted into bat, found themselves in early trouble as Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka were dismissed within the first 10 overs. With Sri Lanka in a precarious position, Dhananjaya and Asalanka joined forces to prop up the innings with a stand of 101.

Sri Lanka who were reduced to 207-6 in the 41st over amassed a total of 258 courtesy of Asalanka's 110 off 106 deliveries.

In the amazing ton that Asalanka scored, he hit 10 boundaries along with one maximum at a strike rate of 103.77. Mitch Marsh took 2-29 in his longest bowling hit out since his calf injury, while Pat Cummins also bowled well for his 2-37.

At that stage, Wanindu Hasaranga collected a couple of boundaries off Kuhnemann in the 45th over to keep the scorecard moving. In the same over, Aslanka completed his first ODI century with a single.

But the hosts were happy to ride their luck on their way to a competitive total before being all out with one over left.

Aussies who now need to chase this total down if they are to stay alive in this series. With the likes of Warner and Smith staying out of form, problems are plenty for Aussies.