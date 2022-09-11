AUS vs NZ 3rd ODI: Steve Smith's century propels Australia to 25 run-win as they complete clean sweep

Australia win 3rd ODI vs New Zealand by 25 runs, complete clean sweep

Australia gave their outgoing ODI skipper Aaron Finch the perfect farewell gift as the hosts defeated New Zealand by 25 runs on Sunday in Queensland. Steve Smith smashed a fantastic century which helped Australia score 267/5 after being asked to bat first.

In reply, the Kiwis could only score 242 runs with Mitchell Starc claiming three wickets, while Cameron Green and Sean Abbott also contributed two scalps each. With the result, Australia completed a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series, and their next assignment will be a three-match T20I series against India.

Earlier on Saturday, Finch announced his intentions to retire from the ODI format, amidst his string of low scores with the bat. He will continue to lead the team in the T20I, and the opener was in for a surprise as New Zealand gave him a classy ovation during his final match in the 50 overs format.

READ| India vs Australia 1st T20I: How to book tickets for IND vs AUS Mohali T20I match?

Finch bowed out as a winner, as Australia dominated the contest from the get-go. Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl, after which they were able to pick up a couple of early wickets.

A clean sweep for the Aussie men's team in Cairns with Steve Smith named Player of the Match and Player of the Series! #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/uS0hOpxzy4 September 11, 2022

The hosts were down to 16/2 when Finch was dismissed, but Smith who has been in red-hot form of late took the responsibility upon himself to ride the storm.

More to follow...