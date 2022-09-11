Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

AUS vs NZ 3rd ODI: Steve Smith's century propels Australia to 25 run-win as they complete clean sweep

Steve Smith smashed 105 runs off 131 balls to help Australia win the third and final ODI by 25 runs as they completed a 3-0 clean sweep over the Kiwis

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 06:27 PM IST

AUS vs NZ 3rd ODI: Steve Smith's century propels Australia to 25 run-win as they complete clean sweep
Australia win 3rd ODI vs New Zealand by 25 runs, complete clean sweep

Australia gave their outgoing ODI skipper Aaron Finch the perfect farewell gift as the hosts defeated New Zealand by 25 runs on Sunday in Queensland. Steve Smith smashed a fantastic century which helped Australia score 267/5 after being asked to bat first. 

In reply, the Kiwis could only score 242 runs with Mitchell Starc claiming three wickets, while Cameron Green and Sean Abbott also contributed two scalps each. With the result, Australia completed a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series, and their next assignment will be a three-match T20I series against India. 

Earlier on Saturday, Finch announced his intentions to retire from the ODI format, amidst his string of low scores with the bat. He will continue to lead the team in the T20I, and the opener was in for a surprise as New Zealand gave him a classy ovation during his final match in the 50 overs format. 

READ| India vs Australia 1st T20I: How to book tickets for IND vs AUS Mohali T20I match?

Finch bowed out as a winner, as Australia dominated the contest from the get-go. Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl, after which they were able to pick up a couple of early wickets.

The hosts were down to 16/2 when Finch was dismissed, but Smith who has been in red-hot form of late took the responsibility upon himself to ride the storm. 

More to follow... 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.