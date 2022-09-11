Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

PAK vs SL: Shoaib Akhtar jokingly shares pic of BP machine-Asthma pump, asks fans 'sab tayyar?'

Legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has jokingly shared a picture of BP machine and Asthama pump ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

PAK vs SL: Shoaib Akhtar jokingly shares pic of BP machine-Asthma pump, asks fans 'sab tayyar?'
Shoaib Akhtar shares hilarious pic before Asia Cup final

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in the final of Asia Cup 2022. The two Asian giants met recently in the Super 4 clash, with Sri Lanka beating Pakistan by 5 wickets after a batting collapse from Babar Azam's side. 

Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistan legend has shared a hilarious image comprising of a BP machine and an Asthama pump before the final. He had a witty caption along with the image that read 'Sab Tayyar?'

Akhtar has understandably shared the image before the final, since most of the matches in Asia Cup 2022 have been last ball thrillers, and he was perhaps expecting a similar end to the summit clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai. 

READ| 'Don't take young Sri Lanka team easy': Wasim Akram warns Babar and co. ahead of Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka

In the previous contest, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan easily, and Akhtar was not at all impressed with the performance of Men in Green. 

Akhtar had tweeted about Pakistan's mood after Babar's side got dismissed for 121 runs. "Boys kher hai? Kis mood main aaye hain aaj?" read the tweet from Akhtar. 

Meanwhile talking about the match, Pakistani skipper Babar won the toss and chose to bowl first. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
13-year-old girl dies after iron gate falls on her in Northeast Delhi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.