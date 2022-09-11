PAK vs SL: Shoaib Akhtar jokingly shares pic of BP machine-Asthma pump, asks fans 'sab tayyar?'

Shoaib Akhtar shares hilarious pic before Asia Cup final

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in the final of Asia Cup 2022. The two Asian giants met recently in the Super 4 clash, with Sri Lanka beating Pakistan by 5 wickets after a batting collapse from Babar Azam's side.

Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistan legend has shared a hilarious image comprising of a BP machine and an Asthama pump before the final. He had a witty caption along with the image that read 'Sab Tayyar?'

Akhtar has understandably shared the image before the final, since most of the matches in Asia Cup 2022 have been last ball thrillers, and he was perhaps expecting a similar end to the summit clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai.

In the previous contest, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan easily, and Akhtar was not at all impressed with the performance of Men in Green.

Akhtar had tweeted about Pakistan's mood after Babar's side got dismissed for 121 runs. "Boys kher hai? Kis mood main aaye hain aaj?" read the tweet from Akhtar.

Meanwhile talking about the match, Pakistani skipper Babar won the toss and chose to bowl first.