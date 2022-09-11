India vs Australia 1st T20I: How to book tickets for IND vs AUS Mohali T20I match?

IND vs AUS 1st T20I to begin on September 20 in Mohali

After Team India's heartbreaking exit from Asia Cup 2022, the Men in Blue will return to action on September 20, with Australia set to tour the subcontinent for a three-match T20I series. The first T20I is scheduled to take place in Mohali, with tickets for the first fixture going live on sale on September 11.

There is going to be a lot of excitement among fans for the T20I series against Australia, not just because India face off against the reigning T20I champs, but also because Virat Kohli has returned to his old self. The 33-year-old finally smashed his 71st century against Afghanistan, and he seems to have peaked at just the right time, with the T20I World Cup on the horizon.

Also, not to forget that Team India will play six T20I matches, three ODIs and two warm-up matches before they kick off their World Cup campaign against Pakistan.

Get ready to buy your tickets for India vs Australia - T20 Match



Online sale of tickets will start from September 11 at Insider/Patym app.



Only Students tickets at discounted rate @ Rs 300 are available at PCA counters (Student ID is required).#IndvAus @gulzarchahal @BCCI pic.twitter.com/QIyDBkxqnl — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) September 9, 2022

For those looking to buy tickets for the India vs Australia 1st T20I, here's all you need to know, from ticket sales date, and pricing, to student discounts, and much more.

When does the India vs Australia 1st T20I ticket sales begin?

The ticket sales for India vs Australia 1st T20I begin on September 11, nine days before the first T20I begins in Mohali.

How to buy tickets for India vs Australia 1st T20I?

Fans can hurry up and grab their tickets through PayTM insider since the matches will be completely sold out.

What is the ticket price for India vs Australia 1st T20I?

The ticket pricing varies from Rs 10,000 to Rs 300. The highest ticket price is Rs 10,000, followed by elite lounge seats and the enclosure boxes which will cost Rs 7,500. Apart from these, tickets for the Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh stands will cost Rs 5000 and Rs 2000 respectively. There are also tickets available between 1500-1000, while the lowest price is Rs 300 for stands at West Block.

Are there any student discounts available for India vs Australia 1st T20I?

There are student discounts available on the tickets for India vs Australia 1st T20I, but they will be available only through the ticket counter. Student tickets won't be available online, and the cost of student tickets will be Rs 300.