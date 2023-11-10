AUS vs BAN ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Pune

Check out all the details related to Australia vs Bangladesh match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Pune.

Australia is set to face Bangladesh in a pivotal ICC World Cup 2023 match on Saturday, November 11th.

Despite a rocky start, Australia has successfully reestablished itself as one of the leading contenders in the tournament. In contrast, Bangladesh has been eliminated from the competition, only managing to secure four points from their eight matches.

This upcoming clash between Australia and Bangladesh holds significant importance for both teams. Australia will be aiming to solidify their position as a top contender, while Bangladesh will be eager to salvage some pride and end their World Cup campaign on a positive note.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match?

The Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match is on Saturday, November 11 at MCA Stadium, Pune.

What time is the Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match?

The Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match will begin at 10:30 am (IST). Toss will take place at 10:00 am.

Where to watch the Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including Australia vs Bangladesh, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

Batsmen will find it relatively easy to score at the MCA ground in Pune, making it a favorable choice for the team winning the toss to opt for bowling. It is worth noting that the average first-innings total in the last five games played here stands at an impressive 304 runs.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, rain will not dampen the spirits of the Australia vs Bangladesh match. The temperature is expected to fluctuate between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius, ensuring an uninterrupted game for fans to enjoy.

Probabale playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, TM Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, JP Inglis (wk), G Maxwell, MP Stoinis, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, A Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

READ| AUS vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Match 43