AUS vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Match 43

Headlines

AUS vs BAN ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Pune

India’s highest-paid ‘TV star’ started as background dancer, first salary was Rs 75, now earns...

'After Kohli, Rohit wasn't keen to captain...told him you'll..': Sourav Ganguly on India captaincy change

Director Sudipto Sen continues filming Adah Sharma-starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story despite heavy leg injury

This TV actress gifted her husband private yacht worth Rs 8 crore at their wedding, in return she got...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EPFO: Govt begins crediting 8.15% interest to PF holders, here's how to check via UMANG app, SMS, online

AUS vs BAN ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Pune

India’s highest-paid ‘TV star’ started as background dancer, first salary was Rs 75, now earns...

Animals that prey on lions

Deepika Padukone said no to these five blockbusters 

Diabetes: Tips to maintain sugar level during festive season

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This TV actress gifted her husband private yacht worth Rs 8 crore at their wedding, in return she got...

India’s highest-paid ‘TV star’ started as background dancer, first salary was Rs 75, now earns...

Director Sudipto Sen continues filming Adah Sharma-starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story despite heavy leg injury

HomeCricket

Cricket

AUS vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Match 43

AUS vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 43, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Australia vs Bangladesh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Australia will face Bangladesh in the 43rd game of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Saturday, November 11th, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With an impressive record of six victories out of eight matches, Australia has secured their spot in the semi-finals. On the other hand, Bangladesh has struggled, managing to win only two matches out of eight and currently finding themselves in the third-last position on the points tally.

In their previous game against Afghanistan, Australia showcased their dominance by successfully chasing down a target of 292 runs in just 46.5 overs. The highlight of the match was Glenn Maxwell's extraordinary performance with the bat, as he played a historic innings, scoring a remarkable 201 runs off 128 deliveries. 

Meanwhile, Bangladesh faced off against Sri Lanka in their recent encounter. Initially, Bangladesh displayed their bowling prowess by dismissing Kusal Perera for a mere four runs. Sri Lanka suffered two more setbacks before reaching the 100-run mark. Sadeera Samarawickrama contributed 41 runs before being dismissed, while Angelo Mathews faced an unexpected timed out dismissal in the 25th over. However, Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka played a magnificent innings, scoring an impressive 108 runs, which ultimately helped his team reach a total of 279 runs.

Australia vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 43

Date and Time: November 11, 10:30 AM

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

AUS vs BAN Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim 

Batters: David Warner (C), Mahmudullah (VC), Travis Head, Steve Smith

All-rounders: Glenn Mazwell, Mehidy Hasan 

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahman

AUS vs BAN, My Dream11 prediction

Litton Das (VC), Josh Inglis, David Warner, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Taskin Ahmed

READ| World Cup 2023: Here's what Pakistan need to do to qualify for semi-final against India

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amar Upadhyay heaps praise on Doree's child actor Mahi Bhanushali, calls on-screen daughter 'one-take star'

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man was not born in India, know other surprising facts about Reliance Industries owner

Dhanteras 2023 Date, Shubh Muhurat: What is the best time to buy gold, silver this year?

'I was so pained and horrified...': When Sanjay Khan refuted allegations of slapping Zeenat Aman, called it 'PR attack'

AUS vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Match 43

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE