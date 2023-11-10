AUS vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Match 43

AUS vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 43, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Australia vs Bangladesh.

Australia will face Bangladesh in the 43rd game of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Saturday, November 11th, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With an impressive record of six victories out of eight matches, Australia has secured their spot in the semi-finals. On the other hand, Bangladesh has struggled, managing to win only two matches out of eight and currently finding themselves in the third-last position on the points tally.

In their previous game against Afghanistan, Australia showcased their dominance by successfully chasing down a target of 292 runs in just 46.5 overs. The highlight of the match was Glenn Maxwell's extraordinary performance with the bat, as he played a historic innings, scoring a remarkable 201 runs off 128 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh faced off against Sri Lanka in their recent encounter. Initially, Bangladesh displayed their bowling prowess by dismissing Kusal Perera for a mere four runs. Sri Lanka suffered two more setbacks before reaching the 100-run mark. Sadeera Samarawickrama contributed 41 runs before being dismissed, while Angelo Mathews faced an unexpected timed out dismissal in the 25th over. However, Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka played a magnificent innings, scoring an impressive 108 runs, which ultimately helped his team reach a total of 279 runs.

Australia vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 43

Date and Time: November 11, 10:30 AM

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

AUS vs BAN Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: David Warner (C), Mahmudullah (VC), Travis Head, Steve Smith

All-rounders: Glenn Mazwell, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahman

AUS vs BAN, My Dream11 prediction

Litton Das (VC), Josh Inglis, David Warner, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Taskin Ahmed

