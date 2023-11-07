AUS vs AFG: Glenn Maxwell's 201 not out lead Australia to win over Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 match

Headlines

World Cup 2023: After Australia beat Afghanistan, will India and Pakistan clash in semi-final? know scenarios here

'Extremely painful': The Lady Killer director Ajay Bahl confirms Arjun Kapoor's movie was released incomplete

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka court restores sacked cricket board

Glenn Maxwell's magical 201 is easily the best innings in World Cup history; move over Kapil, Sachin, Stokes | Opinion

Rajasthan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah narrowly escapes as his vehicle come in contact with electric wire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Extremely painful': The Lady Killer director Ajay Bahl confirms Arjun Kapoor's movie was released incomplete

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka court restores sacked cricket board

Rajasthan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah narrowly escapes as his vehicle come in contact with electric wire

Batters with 200+ runs in an ODI innings

IAS Tina Dabi shares photos with her son; name revealed

7 blockbuster films Katrina Kaif rejected

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

'Extremely painful': The Lady Killer director Ajay Bahl confirms Arjun Kapoor's movie was released incomplete

Delhi court grants divorce to Honey Singh, ex-wife Shalini Thakur withdraws domestic abuse allegations after settlement

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

HomeCricket

Cricket

AUS vs AFG: Glenn Maxwell's 201 not out lead Australia to win over Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 match

AUS vs AFG: Glenn Maxwell's powerful performance led Australia to win over Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 match

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 10:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

AUS vs AFG: Glenn Maxwell's 201 not-out led Australia to win over Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023 match on Tuesday. Australia defeated Afghanistan by three wickets and became the third team to secure a semifinal berth. Star Australian batter Maxwell hit a double hundred (201 not out) while chasing a target of 292 runs.

Earlier, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahid won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the crucial clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood. 

READ | ENG vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Pune

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tiger 3 to have 24x7 shows in some territories; here's where you can watch Salman Khan-starrer before anywhere else

Virat Kohli receives golden bat on 35th birthday after record-equalling century at Eden Gardens

AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

Viral video: Elderly lady's infectious dance moves to Dum Dum impresses internet

MedAlliance, a pioneering medical device startup, acquired by Cordis of USA in a landmark USD 1.135 billion deal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE