AUS vs AFG: Glenn Maxwell's 201 not out lead Australia to win over Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 match

AUS vs AFG: Glenn Maxwell's powerful performance led Australia to win over Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 match

AUS vs AFG: Glenn Maxwell's 201 not-out led Australia to win over Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023 match on Tuesday. Australia defeated Afghanistan by three wickets and became the third team to secure a semifinal berth. Star Australian batter Maxwell hit a double hundred (201 not out) while chasing a target of 292 runs.

Earlier, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahid won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the crucial clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

