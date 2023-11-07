Headlines

ENG vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Pune

Check out all the details related to England vs Netherlands match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Pune

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 05:06 PM IST

Defending world champions England will be playing their second last game of the tournament as they take on the Netherlands on Wednesday.However, England hasn't done well in this competition in India. They've won just one match and lost six so far. Their tournament started poorly with a big nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in their first game. Their only win came against Bangladesh when they beat them by 137 runs.

In their most recent match, England lost to Australia by 33 runs. Even though Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes played well, both scoring half-centuries, they couldn't chase down Australia's total of 286 runs. Now, England is hoping to win their remaining matches in the tournament to finish on a positive note.
The match will happen at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on November 8.

The Netherlands made a comeback to this tournament after 12 years by performing really well in the ICC qualifiers in Zimbabwe. But in India, they've only won two matches. They beat a strong team, South Africa, and also got the better of Bangladesh. However, in their last game, they lost to Afghanistan by seven wickets. Now, they're aiming to surprise a struggling England team and make more history in India.

Live streaming details

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: When is England vs Netherlands match to be played?

The England vs Netherlands match will be played on Wednesday, November 8. 

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: At what time England vs Netherlands match will be played?

The England vs Netherlands match will be played at 2:00 pm IST. 

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: Where will the England vs Netherlands match be played?

The England vs Netherlands match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra. 

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Netherlands match?

The live telecast of the England vs Netherlands match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. 

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the England vs Netherlands match online? 

The England vs Netherlands match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitches at the Pune ground are prepared using black soil and so far a total of nine ODI matches have taken place at the stadium. It is a batting-friendly wicket with the highest score being 356. 

Weather update

There is no threat of rain in Pune on Wednesday (Nov 8). The temperature is expected to be between 32 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be 61 per cent during the day and rise to 78 per cent at night, and there is some chance that rain could play spoilsport.

England vs Netherlands probable playing XI

England (ENG): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Netherlands (NED): Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

