Cricket

'Aj to biryani banegi': Fans react as Pakistan win their first Test match in 365 days

Pakistan faced a modest target of 131 runs to win. Imam-ul Haq remained unbeaten on 50 off 84, leading the charge for Pakistan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

Pakistan has finally emerged victorious in a Test match after a year-long drought, defeating Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first session of the final day. This win has given Pakistan the upper hand in the two-match Test series. The hosts won the toss and chose to bat first. Led by Dhanajaya de Silva's impressive knock of 122 off 214 deliveries and Angelo Mathews' contribution of 64 off 109, the Sri Lankans managed to accumulate a total of 312 runs before being dismissed by the Pakistani bowlers.

Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed each claimed three wickets, while Salman Ali Agha took the remaining wicket. In response, Pakistan had a shaky start and found themselves struggling at 101/5 within just 21 overs. 

However, they were rescued by an outstanding double century from Saud Shakeel. Shakeel, along with Salman Ali Agha, formed a remarkable partnership that propelled Pakistan to a score of 278/6. Unfortunately, Agha fell short of a well-deserved century, as Ramesh Mendis' spin outwitted him, resulting in a swift stumping by Samarawickrama at 83 off 113 balls. Shakeel, on the other hand, continued his exceptional performance and went on to score an unbeaten 208 off 361 deliveries. With this remarkable effort, Pakistan managed to post a total of 461 runs, securing a first-innings lead of 149 runs.

In their second innings, Sri Lanka struggled to reach a total of 279 as the Pakistan bowlers wreaked havoc on their batting order. Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed both completed three-wicket hauls, while Shaheen Afridi and Salman Ali Agha contributed with two wickets each. Surprisingly, Naseem Shah remained wicketless despite bowling 12 overs. On the Sri Lankan side, Dhananjaya de Silva once again shone with an impressive 82 off 118. Opener Nishan Madushka scored a solid 52 off 115, and Ramesh Mendis made a valuable contribution of 42 off 79 down the order.

Pakistan faced a modest target of 131 runs to win. Imam-ul Haq remained unbeaten on 50 off 84, leading the charge for Pakistan. Captain Babar Azam contributed 24 off 28, and Saud Shakeel steadied the ship with 30 off 38 after a few quick wickets. In the end, Pakistan emerged victorious, winning the game by four wickets. Prabath Jayasuriya bowled exceptionally well, taking 4/56, while Ramesh Mendis also claimed one wicket.

