'After Kohli, Rohit wasn't keen to captain...told him you'll..': Sourav Ganguly on India captaincy change

The exact details of what transpired behind the scenes before Virat Kohli stepped down as captain from all three formats of the game are still unknown.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

The Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma captaincy change saga remains one of the most controversial topics in the history of Indian cricket. The exact details of what transpired behind the scenes before Virat Kohli stepped down as captain from all three formats of the game are still unknown. However, Rohit Sharma has taken over the reins and has excelled in his new role. Interestingly, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has recently disclosed that Rohit was initially hesitant about accepting the captaincy.

During a conversation with Kolkata TV, Ganguly revealed that he had even issued an ultimatum to Rohit, giving him two options: either he willingly takes up the captaincy or Ganguly would announce his name regardless.

“Rohit Sharma wasn't keen on captaincy. It had gone to a stage where 'aapko ha bolna hai nahi toh main kar dunga'. It had gone to that stage. Because he is an outstanding captain. After Virat Kohli left, he was the best man to lead India,” Ganguly said.

When questioned about Rohit's lack of interest in assuming the role of India's captain, the renowned cricketer stated that while he is not fully aware of the specific reason, it could potentially be attributed to his workload.

“Don't know exactly. A lot of cricket. Men's cricket, T20 cricket, lot of Cricket lot of pressure. IPL captaincy so he had a lot on his plate but nothing can be better than India captain. I am happy that he has taken it. And he is doing well,” Ganguly said.

In the 2023 World Cup, Rohit has displayed exceptional leadership skills while leading the Indian team. Team India stands as the sole undefeated side in the competition, triumphing in all eight league-stage matches thus far. With the final group game against the Netherlands on the horizon, India is not anticipated to face significant challenges. However, it is during the semi-final and potentially the final matches where Rohit's leadership and India's form will truly be put to the test. It is highly probable that India will encounter New Zealand in the last four.

