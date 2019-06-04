AFG vs SL Highlights, World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs - as it happened

AFG vs SL in World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka recovered from a dramatic batting collapse to knock over Afghanistan for 152 and seal a 34-run win for its first victory at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday. The Sri Lankans imploded from 144-1 to 201 all out in an innings delayed by nearly three hours because of rain at Sophia Gardens in the Welsh capital.
Chasing a revised target of 187 from a maximum 21 overs, Afghanistan slumped from 34-0 to 57-5 then battled back through a 64-run stand between Gulbadin Naib (23) and Najibullah Zadran (43). Sri Lanka again responded and took the final five wickets for 31 runs, with recalled seamer Nuwan Pradeep getting 4-31.
The 1996 World Cup winner lost its opening group game to New Zealand by 10 wickets. Afghanistan has two defeats from two matches, after a loss to Australia on Saturday. The error-strewn match in Cardiff featured 52 extras - Sri Lanka's 35 was the second-highest scorer in the scorecard - to strengthen the feeling this was a contest between the two teams likely fighting to avoid last place in the 10-team group.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (AFG vs SL): As it happened
22:40 IST: OUT! Another yorker from Malinga ends the match. Sri Lanka win by 34 runs via D/L method as Afghanistan are all out for 152.
22:25 IST: OUT! Lasith Malinga bowls one those special ones- it is a well-directed yorker and it beats Dawlat and hits the stumps.
22:55 IST: OUT! Big wicket- Nuwan Pradeep has broken the partnership. Gulbadin Naib (23) as Afghanistan need 66 runs more in 97 balls.
22:40 IST: Afghanistan pass the 100-run mark in the 22nd over. Najibullah and Gulabdin have built a sweet little partnership here.
22:02 IST: OUT! Another beauty, another wicket- it was perfectly bowled by Thissara Perera. It beats Mohommad Nabi and finds his stumps. Afghanistan are 57/5 now.
22:00 IST: What a ripper from Nuwan Pradeep- it rises off the pitch and forces Hashmatullah Shahidi to edge one to the wicketkeeper.
21:41IST: OUT! Hazratullah Zazai (30) is gone- Thisara Perera takes a very good catch as Nuwan Pradeep strikes.
21:35 IST: Isuru Udana strikes- Rahmat Shah is gone.
21:19 IST: OUT! Lasith Malinga finally gets his man- Mohammad Shahzad (7) sends it straight to Dimuth Karunaratne.
21:17 IST: DROPPED! Kusal Mendis drops a sitter. Zazai had sent it high and it looked like an easy one but Mendis managed to mess it up.
21:10 IST: It has been a good start for Afghanistan- they are 22/0 after 3 overs. Zazai has been the more aggressive one.
20:55 IST: The chase begins- Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad at the crease. Lasith Malinga to start for Sri Lanka.
20:43 IST: OUT! THAT'S IT FROM SRI LANKA INNINGS. Sri Lanka are all out for just 201 runs. Afghanistan will need 187 to win the match in 41 overs to win the match via D/L method.
20:38 IST: OUT! Dawlat Zadran picks up his second- he sends down a yorker and Lasith Malinga's stumps are disturbed. Sri Lanka lose their ninth for 199.
20:20 IST: THE GAME WILL RESTART- So we are ready to again. It will be 41-overs per side match now with ten minute innings turnover. The target will be revised at the end of the Sri Lanka innings.
17:40 IST: RAIN STOPS PLAY! The covers are out as rain gets thick. Afghanistan will be hoping play resumes soon as they are on top right now. Sri Lanka 182/8 after 33 overs.
17:32 IST: OUT! Kusal Perera’s resistance ends for 78. Rashid Khan takes his first wicket.
17:25 IST: OUT! Dawlat Zadran has wicket now. Isuru Udaba goes for the big hit and misses- the ball does the rest.
17:05 IST: OUT! It's a run out. The Pereras- Kusal and Thisara have a failure to communicate and Hashmatullah Shahidi sends a great return. Mohammad Shehzad takes the bails off as Sri Lanka lose their sixth wicket. It's Thissara who walks back.
16:49 IST: OUT! This time Hamid Hassan takes the wicket. Dhananjaya de Silva nicks one behind to Shehzad. Sri Lanka 149/5 now in 23 overs.
16:42 IST: Another one bites the dust- Angelo Mathews is out for a duck. Sri Lanka go from 144/1 to 146/4 in the space of 5 balls.
16:40 IST: Mohammad Nabi takes his second wicket in the over. Kusal Mendis departs for just 2.
16: 38 IST: Nabi gets the breakthrough- Lahiru Thirimanne plays it on to his stumps. He goes for 25.
16:24 IST: Sri Lanka have reached 139 for 1 in 20 overs. They have already surpassed the score they made in their first match against New Zealand.
16:07 IST: 3000 ODI runs for Lahiru Thirimanne! With this Sri Lanka post 100 on the scoreboard.
15:58 IST: Sri Lanka skipper Karunaratne departs for 30. Mohammad Nabi gets the breakthrough! Karunaratne c Najibullah b Nabi 30(45) [4s-3].
Lahiru Thirimanne makes it to the middle.
15:49 IST: Sri Lanka reach 79 without loss in the first 10 overs.
This is the highest Powerplay score for Sri Lanka when batting first since April 2015:
79 vs Afg Cardiff 2019
76 vs Ban Colombo 2017
76 vs Eng Pallekele 2018
72 vs Eng Colombo 2018
71 vs WI Bulawayo 2016
15:28 IST: 50 up for Sri Lanka in the fifth over. It has been a good start by the Lankan team.
15:00 IST: HERE WE GO! Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera at the crease.
14:34 IST: Afghanistan win the toss and opt to field first.
Teams:
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga.
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan.
AFG vs SL: Playing 11s
Afghanistan (AFG): Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Sri Lanka (SL): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.