AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Ireland Super 12 Match 25, T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland vs Afghanistan

Ireland will square off against Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group A fixture. After causing an upset win against favorites England, Ireland would like to dominate Afghanistan too. Meanwhile, the Mohammed Nabi-led side will look for their first win on board and try to stay in contention for Semis berth

READ: IND vs NED: Top hilarious memes as Team India thrash Netherlands by 56 runs in T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland stunned England with a complete performance with bat and ball. Andrew Balbirnie, Joshua Little, and Dockrell starred in this five runs win via the DLS method. The Irish have already beaten West Indies, and by beating England they have signaled a huge warning.

Afghans would be seething from that loss and would like to avenge it in World Cup clash. Key to their success has been Zazai and Gurbaz at the top, while Rashid Khan and Mujeeb with the ball in hand.

Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Ireland, Match 25, Super 12, Group 1

Date & Time: October 28, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Live Streaming: Star Sports

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Batters – Zazai, Balbirnie, Tucker, Najibullah, Andrew Balbernie (VC)

Wicketkeeper – Lorcan Tucker

All-rounders - Curtis Campher, Nabi, Rashid Khan

Bowlers – Joshua Little, Adair, Farooqi, Rashid Khan (C)

AFG vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

AFG: Zazai, Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah, Mohammed Nabi, Azmatullah, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb, Fareed Ahmad, Farooqi

IRE: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Josh Little

READ: 'Survir': Suryakumar Yadav coins new term for Virat Kohli and himself, fans hail duo's chemistry

Ireland vs Afghanistan pitch report

The match will be played at MCG in Melbourne. The surface is pretty good for batting and batters get value for shots. Pacers also get some movement in the initial few overs. 150 is the par score.