'Survir': Suryakumar Yadav coins new term for Virat Kohli and himself, fans hail duo's chemistry

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

Team India cruised to a 56-run victory over the Netherlands in their second T20 World Cup match on Thursday. With the victory, India currently has two wins in two games at the prestigious tournament and leads Group 2. The Indian team delivered an all-around performance, scoring 179/2 in 20 overs and restricting the Netherlands to a dismal 123/9 in Sydney.

The match saw Indian skipper Rohit Sharma return to run-scoring form, recording a vital half-century (53) after KL Rahul (9) failed to make another mark. Virat Kohli delivered another masterpiece after his brilliant unbeaten 82-run innings against Pakistan in Melbourne, as he went unbeaten once more to lead the side to a good score in the game. Kohli hit 62 off 44 balls and shared a 95-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav (51* off 25 balls).

It was a usual aggressive display from the 31-year-old star batter, as Suryakumar smashed seven fours and a six en route to his unbeaten half-century knock.

After the win, Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself with Suryakumar Yadav from the game and captioned it, "Another strong result".

Suryakumar Yadav didn't miss the opportunity to praise Kohli and commented, "SurVIR", making a remark on their incredible partnership.

The Netherlands suffered an early setback in the run chase when Vikramjit Singh fell on 1 to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the third over of the game. The Dutch side failed to match the high run-rate standards throughout their innings, as their batting order struggled against a more experienced Indian bowling attack.

Tim Pringle (20) led the Netherlands in scoring, while Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21), Axar Patel (2/18), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9) shone with the ball. Axar needed the outing after giving up 21 runs in the only over he bowled against Pakistan on Sunday.

Arshdeep Singh, too, followed his remarkable performance by taking two consecutive wickets in the 18th over of the game, finishing with statistics of 2/33 in four overs.

With the win, India have now reached the top of the table with four points in two matches; South Africa follow them with three points after their second match of the group was washed out. Rohit Sharma's men will take on the Proteas in their next match of the tournament on October 30.

