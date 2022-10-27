IND vs NED: Top hilarious memes as Team India thrash Netherlands by 56 runs in T20 World Cup 2022

India vs Netherlands

The high of the thrilling win over Pakistan on Sunday could have been a distraction, but Rohit Sharma's India demonstrated that they are focused on the task at hand in the T20 World Cup 2022, putting in a clinical performance against the Netherlands in their Super 12 match on Thursday, October 27 in Sydney.

India climbed to the top of the Super 12 Group 2 points standings, surpassing South Africa, which had thrashed Bangladesh earlier in the day in Sydney. India now has four points and a respectable Net Run Rate of +1.425 as they try to overcome the disappointment of last year's early exit and reach the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

Suryakumar Yadav provided the late push with a quickfire 51 not out after captain Rohit Sharma showed signs of a return to form with a good fifty under pressure. Spinners Axar Patel and R Ashwin both took four wickets with the ball, while Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar each took two.

After India's win over Netherlands, Twitterati had a field day and they came up with hilarious memes. Check some of the memes from the match here.

When Virat Kohli and SKY batting together #INDvsNED pic.twitter.com/KK9B1nHA69 — Vivek (@myvivekjadhao07) October 27, 2022

