Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs NED: Top hilarious memes as Team India thrash Netherlands by 56 runs in T20 World Cup 2022

India finished their 20 overs with 179 for 2 and held the Netherlands to 123 for 9 to secure a 56-run victory in the ICC T2 World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desl |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 06:27 PM IST

IND vs NED: Top hilarious memes as Team India thrash Netherlands by 56 runs in T20 World Cup 2022
India vs Netherlands

The high of the thrilling win over Pakistan on Sunday could have been a distraction, but Rohit Sharma's India demonstrated that they are focused on the task at hand in the T20 World Cup 2022, putting in a clinical performance against the Netherlands in their Super 12 match on Thursday, October 27 in Sydney. 

READ: IND vs NED T20 World Cup: Clinical India go top of Group 2 with 56-run win over Netherlands

India climbed to the top of the Super 12 Group 2 points standings, surpassing South Africa, which had thrashed Bangladesh earlier in the day in Sydney. India now has four points and a respectable Net Run Rate of +1.425 as they try to overcome the disappointment of last year's early exit and reach the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

Suryakumar Yadav provided the late push with a quickfire 51 not out after captain Rohit Sharma showed signs of a return to form with a good fifty under pressure. Spinners Axar Patel and R Ashwin both took four wickets with the ball, while Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar each took two.

After India's win over Netherlands, Twitterati had a field day and they came up with hilarious memes. Check some of the memes from the match here.

India now move to the top of their Super 12 group at the T20 World cup with the 56-run win. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Diwali 2022: Sooryavanshi, Golmaal 3, Krrish 3, biggest blockbusters released during festive weekend
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Aligarh: ATM dispenses Rs 500 notes in place of Rs 100 in UP, bank catches beneficiaries with CCTV
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.